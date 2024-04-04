Languagesx
Trending Meme Coins to Watch – Cat in a Dogs World (MEW), Book Of Meow (BOMEOW), Kitten Haimer (KHAI)

Book of Meow cat meme coin

Move over Dogecoin and Shiba Inu? Cat-themed meme coins are the latest hot trend on DEX platforms.

Cat in a Dogs World‘ (MEW), Book of Meme inspired ‘Book Of Meow‘ (BOMEOW), and ‘Kitten Haimer‘ (KHAI) are some of the most-watched meme tokens in the niche.

$MEW and $BOMEOW in particular are currently trending in the top ten tokens on CoinMarketCap and DEXScreener respectively.

KHAI’s surge to $1.4 today marks a 67% pump in the past 24 hours, highlighting the market volatility of meme coins. Price predictions for meme coins fluctuate rapidly, reflecting broader crypto market sentiment. Let’s take a look at their technical outlook and price charts:

Cat in a Dogs World (MEW) Price Prediction

MEW, or “cat in a dogs world,” is currently trading at is $0.007175, with a 24-hour trading volume of approximately $200 million. Despite a recent decline of over 15%, MEW maintains a robust market capitalization of $600 million, securing the 130th position on CoinMarketCap. The total and circulating supply of MEW coins is capped at 88.88 billion.

Cat in a Dogs World (MEW) Price Chart - Tradingview
Cat in a Dogs World Price Chart – Tradingview

Technical indicators highlight a pivot point at $0.00613. Key resistance levels are observed at $0.00835, $0.00933, and $0.01034, marking potential price ceilings. Conversely, support levels are identified at $0.00510, $0.00430, and $0.00331, which could offer buying opportunities. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 53, suggesting a neutral market momentum.

The 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.00663 supports the price, with the formation of a bullish engulfing candle indicating a possible upward trend. Moreover, a bullish crossover above the 50 EMA reinforces the positive outlook.

MEW appears to be in a bullish phase above $0.00613, but falling below this level could trigger a significant sell-off, highlighting the critical nature of these technical thresholds in determining MEW’s market trajectory.

Book Of Meow (BOMEOW) Price Prediction

The Book Of Meow (BOMEOW) price has surged by 50% to $0.018, reflecting the market interest in this token which is inspired by controversial Solana meme coin $BOME.

$BOMEOW navigates around a pivot point of $0.017, with immediate resistance levels spotted at $0.020, $0.023, and $0.026.

Book Of Meow (BOMEOW) Price Chart - Tradingview
Book Of Meow Price Chart – Tradingview

These figures represent potential hurdles that BOMEOW must overcome to sustain its upward trajectory. On the flip side, support levels are established at $0.014, $0.010, and $0.007, crucial for maintaining price stability during pullbacks.

Technical analysis underscores a bullish sentiment, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 70, suggesting robust buying momentum.

Additionally, a bullish engulfing candle pattern, coupled with the price’s stance above the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of $0.013, bolsters the case for a continued uptrend.

In conclusion, Book Of Meow’s market behavior is bullish above the $0.017 mark. A sustained movement above this pivot could lead to further price appreciation.

Kitten Haimer (KHAI) Price Prediction

Kitten Haimer (KHAI) has experienced a dramatic surge, leaping nearly 74% to a price of $1.3084, capturing significant market attention. The new meme coin’s sharp increase has pushed its trading metrics into focus, with the pivot point set at $1.26.

Resistance levels are now eyed at $1.48, $1.62, and $1.78, indicating potential zones where price momentum could face challenges.

Kitten Haimer Price Chart – Tradingview

Conversely, support levels are established at $1.11, $0.98, and $0.88, which could offer stability in case of a downturn.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 73 suggests that KHAI is entering overbought territory, signaling strong buying activity.

Additionally, a bullish engulfing candle pattern on the 2-hour chart aligns with the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1.27, hinting at sustained upward pressure. This technical setup points to a possible continuation of the bullish trend towards the 261.8% Fibonacci extension level at $1.48. Given the current market dynamics and technical indicators, KHAI exhibits a robust bullish stance above the $1.26 threshold.

The Cat Meme Coin Sector

New meme coins with different themes are launched daily, and the cat tokens trending this week predictably vary from those topping the DEXScreener charts in late March:

The key is often to get in early before meme coins explode in price on exchanges – for those seeking fresh opportunities outside of the cat meme coin niche, new Doge related tokens are also in high demand, alongside Sloth themed tokens after Slerf token went viral across the crypto space.

Dogecoin20 (DOGE20) and Slothana (SLOTH) are two meme coins still in the presale phase, expected to launch in April.

DOGE20 has raised over $10 million in its ICO and SLOTH over $7 million at press time, with the backing of popular YouTube analysts such as TodayTrader who bought the new meme coin in a recent video.

tags
Arslan Butt
Editor

Arslan Butt graduated from the University of Gujrat with an MBA in Finance and interned at the National Bank of Pakistan, before going on to work as a research analyst at FX Leaders, Harvest Topworth International and NatureForex. With a passion for trading education, Arslan now hosts live webinars, a YouTube channel, and covers daily cryptocurrency market analysis here at ReadWrite. Arslan also has a number of publications in business journals including the IOSR and IRMBR.

