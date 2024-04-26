SoraMala Opens Unique Presale With Team Set to Release the First Webtoon AI Meme

A new meme coin has made a grand market entrance with promises of an expansive universe of animation and gaming surrounding the unique animal character developed by the Sora AI.

By bringing together the world of AI, meme coins, and staking, $SORAMALA intends to hunt down popular projects like $BOME, $SLERF, $PEPE, and $DOGE and secure its spot as a market leader in the space.

With a highly experienced animation and gaming development team driving the project, SoraMala shows the hallmarks of a professionally run Web3 project with 100x potential.

SoraMala – Paying Homage to AI Creations

SoraMala is a newly emerging meme coin that’s paying homage to the creations behind AI algorithms. Specifically, $SORAMALA embodies the unique animal character generated by the Sora AI model.

With Dogs, Frogs, and Sloths dominating the meme coin sector, SoraMala is on a mission to dethrone the copycats by bringing a unique twist to the industry through innovative creations from the team.

Taking inspiration from the Japanese word for Sky (Sora) and the Chinese word for spicy (Mala), SoraMala symbolizes a mind as transparent as the sky with the spicy innovation of technological innovation.

Furthermore, the project is committed to showing the world that AI and meme coins can positively impact the world by channeling their influence to support charitable initiatives, community projects, and noble causes.

Highly Experienced Team Bringing the First Webtoon AI Meme Animation to Crypto

What sets SoraMala apart from the crowded competition in the meme coin space is the exceptionally skilled team pushing the project forward.

The team is a small group of creative minds and powerful influencers who can simultaneously follow the latest meme trends and Web3/AI advancements.

They have an esteemed background in blockbuster franchise game development, artistic endeavors, and screenwriting, which allowed them to foster trust from the entertainment industry’s elite clientele.

Using its expertise, SoraMala will bring the first Webtoon AI meme animation to crypto.

Intricate Tokenomics With Lucrative Staking

Expanding further, investors are interested in this novel meme coin because of its intricate tokenomics design and lucrative staking opportunity.

The project encompasses a staking system that allows its users to lock $SORAMALA tokens into the protocol to help protect its network security while earning rewards.

The staking protocol incentivizes long-term holding for $SORAMALA, developing a vibrant community-driven ecosystem for long-term growth.

In addition, its tokenomics distribution has been intricately crafted to ensure SoraMala can remain competitive in the fast-moving meme coin space.

With 100 billion $SORAMALA tokens in total, the distribution for the token is set out as follows:

Presale 25% – Providing the opportunity for early supporters to enter at rock-bottom prices.

Staking 15% – Providing rewards for two years in the lucrative staking ecosystem.

Project Funds – 15% – Designed to support long-term sustainable development.

Liquidity 15% – Allowing the meme coin to be listed on top-tier DEX platforms.

Marketing – 25% – Helping SoraMala increase awareness, adoption, and community engagement.

Exchanges – 5% – Allowing $SORAMALA to establish tier-1 CEX listings.

The tokenomics structure ensures that SoraMala remains competitive over the long term through its product development and Webtoon series.

In the first year, 10% of the token supply (10,000,000,000 tokens) is allocated for staking, designed to decrease early sell-offs.

In the second year, 5% of the supply (5,000,000,000 tokens) is dedicated to the staking system.

Alongside the Webtoons, SoraMala will also release an adventure game integrated with AI and an AI-powered chatbot for enthusiastic crypto-based conversations and knowledge sharing.

Presale Now Open – Invest Before Opportunity Ends

The presale for $SORAMALA presents the perfect opportunity to position yourself for this unique investment at what could be the lowest possible prices. After its launch, the token will be listed on top-tier CEXs and DEXs.

Currently, the presale sells the token for 1 $SORAMALA = $0.00027. The presale supports ETH, USDT, BNB, and fiat cards. BNB investments, however, are not eligible for staking returns.

Overall, with a highly creative and experienced team driving it, a unique theme of creativity, a lucrative staking opportunity, and a novel presale mechanism, $SORAMALA is setting itself up to be the next meme coin sensation on the market.