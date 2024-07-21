Chimpzee Helps You Earn While Saving the Environment and Animals: Here’s How

Chimpzee is a project with a mission. It allows users to earn income while helping to protect the environment and animals. The project operates on the Ethereum blockchain with its native token, CHMPZ.

Now, with an upcoming expansion to Solana, Chimpzee is reaching new heights. Let’s explore what Chimpzee is, its NFT passports, its recent expansion, and its ecosystem.

What is Chimpzee and What Has It Done for the Environment?

Chimpzee lets you earn money while supporting the environment and animal welfare. You can earn CHMPZ tokens by shopping for merchandise and trading eco-friendly NFTs.

Chimpzee is already making a big difference. What’s also interesting to note is that the team donates part of their profits to various environmental protection groups. For example, they have planted 20,000 trees to help restore a rainforest.

The 4 NFT Passports

Chimpzee offers four types of NFT Passports; Diamond, Gold, Silver, and Bronze. Each passport provides different benefits and opportunities for holders. Let’s break them down:

Diamond and Gold Series

20% APY Staking

CHMPZ Tokens: Earn CHMPZ tokens when purchasing Chimpzee merchandise.

Marketplace Profits: Receive a larger share of the trading fee profits from the NFT marketplace.

Game Advantages: Gain advantages in the Zero Tolerance Game to earn more CHMPZ coins.

Early Purchase Benefits: Early buyers of Diamond and Gold NFTs receive the most rewards and benefits.

Silver and Bronze Series

The Silver and Bronze series offer benefits that are less compared to Diamond and Gold but still provide additional income and rewards opportunities.

All CHMPZ tokens used to purchase NFT Passports are burned, reducing the total supply and potentially increasing the token’s value.

The crypto markets are getting crushed right now but this does not affect the Chimpzee team in anyway as we keep moving on. There are big things in the works! ➡️ Chimpzee to launch token on Solana network. ➡️ Chimpzee to launch Solona token on popular Solana Dex ➡️ Chimpzee… pic.twitter.com/yCT119rM7q — Official Chimpzee Project (@RealChimpzee) July 5, 2024

Recent Expansion to Solana

Chimpzee is not just sticking to Ethereum. The project is expanding to the Solana blockchain, which brings new opportunities and benefits. Here are the key points from their announcement:

Solana Chain Addition: Chimpzee will add the Solana chain to its ecosystem without replacing the Ethereum chain. This expansion allows more people to join the Chimpzee Army. Token Supply Management: The new tokens created on Solana will not increase the total circulating supply of CHMPZ tokens. The same amount of tokens created on Solana will be burned on the Ethereum chain. Launch Timeline: Chimpzee plans to launch on Solana in early Fall, right after North American Labor Day in September. New Staking Options: The Solana CHMPZ token will introduce new staking opportunities. NFT Passports: NFT Passports will remain exclusive to the Ethereum network. However, other NFTs serving different functions may be introduced on Solana later. Availability on Solana DEX: The Solana CHMPZ token will be available on a top Solana decentralized exchange (DEX).

This expansion is a major step for Chimpzee, making it easier for more people to join the project.

The Chimpzee Ecosystem

The Chimpzee ecosystem is designed to provide multiple ways for participants to earn income while contributing to environmental and animal conservation efforts. The ecosystem includes several key components:

Users will be able to purchase different merchandise from the Chimpzee Shop.

For shopping on the platform, there’s a chance for investors to earn passive income in the form of CHMPZ coins. A percentage of the profits from the shop is donated to charity.

The NFT Marketplace allows users to trade environment-focused NFTs.

Projects listed on the marketplace are carefully scrutinized to minimize copying of collections. This ensures that users are trading unique and valuable NFTs while supporting environmental causes.

The Zero Tolerance Game is an engaging way for users to earn CHMPZ coins. Players can use their NFT passports or custom avatars to gain advantages in the game.

The game’s goal is to stop poachers and protect forests, combining fun with a meaningful cause. Premium prizes are available for top players, making the game both rewarding and enjoyable.

Staking and Rewards

Chimpzee offers staking opportunities for users to earn rewards. By staking their CHMPZ tokens or NFT Passports, users can earn attractive yields.

Charitable Contributions

A percentage of all profits from Chimpzee activities is donated to various environmental and animal protection organizations. These contributions help fund projects that plant trees, protect forests, and save animals.

Community Engagement

Chimpzee appreciates its community and provides numerous methods for members to participate. Promotions, prizes, and award programs are constantly held to keep the community interested and motivated.

Early adopters and active participants enjoy larger prizes and perks.

Security and Transparency

Chimpzee ensures security and transparency through regular audits and verification processes. The team is verified by Cyberscope, and the project is audited by Solidity Finance. These measures provide confidence to investors and users, ensuring that their contributions are secure and the project operates transparently.

Chimpzee is a coin that brings together financial opportunities, environmental sustainability, and animal welfare. Chimpzee’s expansion to the Solana blockchain broadens its reach and invites more people to join its mission.

Chimpzee, with its NFT Passports, engaging community, and dedication to positive change, is ready to make a huge effect in the crypto world and beyond.

Join the Chimpzee Army today and be part of a project that is making a difference while also providing lucrative income opportunities.

