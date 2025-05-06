Languagesx
English Deutsch 日本 한국어
Subscribe
Home Kraken Debuts Crypto Derivatives Trading in the UK for FCA-Qualified Clients

Kraken Debuts Crypto Derivatives Trading in the UK for FCA-Qualified Clients

Kraken

Kraken has officially launched crypto derivatives trading in the United Kingdom, targeting professional clients under the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) regulations. This move aligns with the growing demand for regulated crypto derivatives, constituting around 70% of global crypto trading volume.

By offering these services through its FCA-regulated Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF), Kraken aims to provide institutional investors with a compliant and sophisticated trading environment.

Our Take on Kraken’s UK Crypto Derivatives Launch

Kraken’s expansion into the UK derivatives market shows its commitment to serving institutional clients seeking regulated crypto trading options. Integrating advanced features like multi-collateral contracts enhances the platform’s appeal to professional traders.

Pros

  • ✅ Regulated under FCA via MTF
  • ✅ Multi-collateral contracts for advanced trading
  • ✅ Expansion aligned with institutional demand

Cons

  • ❌ Available only to “Professional Clients”
  • ❌ Still facing licensing limits in some regions

Crypto Derivatives Explained

Crypto derivatives are financial instruments whose value is derived from underlying cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum. They enable traders to speculate on price movements, hedge existing positions, and employ market-neutral strategies.

Leverage in derivatives trading allows for amplified exposure but also increases risk. For example, with 50x leverage, investors can control $5,000,000 worth of coins with $100,000 of their own money.

Notably, derivatives trading accounts for a significant portion of the global crypto market, showing the trading ecosystem’s importance.

kraken homepage

Breaking Down Kraken’s New UK Derivatives Offering

Kraken’s UK derivatives offering is facilitated through its subsidiary, Crypto Facilities, which operates the FCA-regulated MTF. Acquired by Kraken in 2019, Crypto Facilities became the first crypto firm to obtain an MTF license from the FCA in 2020. The trading services are executed via Kraken’s Bermuda-based futures broker, ensuring compliance with international regulatory standards.

A standout feature of this launch is the introduction of multi-collateral perpetual contracts. Unlike traditional contracts that require a single form of collateral, Kraken’s approach allows traders to use various crypto assets as collateral, enhancing capital efficiency and providing greater flexibility for institutional clients.

Kraken’s Push Toward Institutional Growth and Global Reach

Kraken’s institutional ambitions are backed by a series of strategic moves. The acquisition of a MiFID II-regulated entity in Cyprus strengthens its foothold in the European Union, giving Kraken a clear path to serve professional clients across multiple jurisdictions.

In the United States, Kraken acquired NinjaTrader, a futures broker, to further integrate traditional and crypto futures markets under one roof.

Globally, Kraken is steadily working through region-specific licensing processes to extend its derivatives offering, carefully navigating the complex regulatory environment that varies widely from one country to another.

Why Professional Traders Are Choosing Kraken for Derivatives

Kraken sets itself apart in the competitive crypto derivatives market by focusing on regulated access, institutional-grade infrastructure, and tailored product offerings.

Operating under the FCA’s oversight through its Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF), Kraken provides a fully compliant environment that distinguishes it from rivals lacking similar regulatory clarity.

The platform is engineered to support high-volume trading with minimal downtime, appealing to professional traders who require reliability and performance. Kraken’s product innovation is also notable, particularly its multi-collateral trading system, which allows users to post various crypto assets as margin, offering greater flexibility and capital efficiency.

Additionally, strategic acquisitions like NinjaTrader have strengthened Kraken’s position by enhancing its reach and bridging the gap between traditional finance and the digital asset space.

Understanding FCA Rules for Crypto Derivatives in the UK

The FCA classifies clients into two categories: Retail and Professional. Retail clients are afforded greater consumer protections but are restricted from accessing certain high-risk products, including crypto derivatives.

Professional clients, who meet specific criteria related to trading experience and financial resources, can access a broader range of financial instruments, including derivatives.

What UK Professionals Can Expect from Kraken Derivatives

Professional clients in the UK now have access to Kraken’s regulated derivatives trading platform, enabling them to engage in advanced trading strategies with the assurance of compliance with FCA regulations.

While retail clients remain excluded from derivatives trading due to regulatory restrictions, future changes in the regulatory environment could open access to a broader audience.

Step-by-Step Guide to Kraken’s UK Derivatives Platform

Eligible UK clients can access Kraken’s derivatives trading platform by following these steps:

  1. Confirm Eligibility: Ensure you meet the FCA’s criteria for professional client classification.
  2. Complete Onboarding: Submit the necessary documentation and complete the knowledge assessment as part of Kraken’s onboarding process.
  3. Access the MTF: Once approved, access Kraken’s Multilateral Trading Facility for derivatives trading.
  4. Start Trading: Begin trading crypto futures and derivatives using the available multi-collateral options.

Looking Ahead

Kraken’s expansion into the UK derivatives market is part of a broader strategy to bridge traditional and digital finance. The company’s recent ventures, including the addition of U.S. equities trading and the achievement of $1.5 billion in revenue in 2024, indicate a trajectory toward becoming a comprehensive financial services provider. Speculation about a potential initial public offering further underscores Kraken’s ambition to solidify its position in the global financial landscape.

Visit Kraken

FAQs

What is Kraken’s FCA-regulated Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF)?

Who qualifies as a professional client for Kraken derivatives in the UK?

What are multi-collateral perpetual contracts?

Will Kraken derivatives be available to retail clients in the future?

How does Kraken compare to Binance or BitMEX in derivatives trading?

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Elliott Lee
Crypto Journalist

Elliott is a British cryptocurrency journalist and copywriter. Having spent recent years immersed in crypto, he now covers the most impactful cryptocurrency trends, writing for outlets like Techopedia, Crypto News and Business2Community. He looks for projects with long-term visions and is a huge believer that blockchain technology can solve the world's most pressing issues.

Related News

kraken embed
Kraken Launches Embed: Plug-and-Play Crypto Trading for Banks and FinTechs
Elliott Lee
Tangem
Tangem Kicks Off Limited-Time Family Pack Promo: Save 15% and Enjoy Free Shipping
Elliott Lee
Choctaw Casinos Duranr
Cryptocurrency arrives in Choctaw casinos after Bitline deal
Paul McNally
A cinematic shot of a massive pile of Bitcoin coins. The pile is so large that it covers the entire lawn of the White House. The coins have a golden hue and have the Bitcoin symbol on one side. The White House is visible in the background, partially obscured by the coins. The coins gradually decrease in size as they reach the top of the pile, creating a cone shape. The sky is clear with a few clouds.
Trader makes multi-million profit after betting on BTC ahead of crypto reserve announcement
Sophie Atkinson
AI image to represent a soccer kit release / English soccer her Rio Ferdinand joins forces with Cifr.io to present a solution to combat counterfeit soccer jerseys.
Blockchain solution to combat counterfeit soccer jerseys
Graeme Hanna

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

AI image to represent Amsterdam in the Netherlands / The Kansspelautoriteit, Dutch gambling regulator, has announced a further crackdown on illegal gaming machines as its punitive enforcement continues. 
Gambling

Kansspelautoriteit continues enforcement, targeting illegal gaming machines
Graeme Hanna42 minutes

The Kansspelautoriteit has announced a further crackdown on illegal gaming machines as its punitive enforcement continues.  The Dutch gambling regulator has been ramping up its regulatory measures in recent weeks,...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.