Languagesx
English Deutsch 日本 한국어
Subscribe
Home Kraken Launches Embed: Plug-and-Play Crypto Trading for Banks and FinTechs

Kraken Launches Embed: Plug-and-Play Crypto Trading for Banks and FinTechs

kraken embed

On April 30, Kraken officially launched Kraken Embed, a streamlined Crypto-as-a-Service (CaaS) product designed to help banks, FinTechs, and neobanks quickly integrate crypto trading into their platforms. The solution aims to remove traditional infrastructure, regulation, and liquidity hurdles by providing a plug-and-play crypto modular API that can be added to existing apps or websites.

Kraken Embed arrives as financial institutions face growing demand for crypto access, but lack the internal resources to build compliant systems from scratch. By leveraging Kraken’s established regulatory framework and liquidity pools, Embed allows platforms to offer crypto trading directly to their customers under their own brand. The launch marks a significant milestone in Kraken’s institutional expansion and opens the door for more regulated crypto access for banks across Europe and beyond.

Kraken Embed Explained

Kraken Embed is a CaaS platform that allows financial institutions to offer crypto trading with minimal setup. It’s easy to set up via modular APIs that integrate into websites or mobile apps, enabling direct crypto purchases, sales, and portfolio tracking without in-house infrastructure or licenses.

Designed for rapid deployment, Embed offers a short time to market. Institutions can onboard users using Kraken’s regulated backend, with Kraken handling custody, execution, and compliance.

This reduces partners’ complexity and ensures a regulated crypto trading solution that scales. With Kraken Embed, institutions can meet demand without absorbing regulatory burdens or building proprietary trading systems.

Kraken Partners With bunq to Launch Embed in Europe

Through this partnership, bunq has launched ‘bunq Crypto,’ enabling its users to invest in over 300 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, directly within the bunq app. This integration combines the security of a fully licensed bank with Kraken’s extensive expertise in safeguarding digital assets.

The service is available to bunq users in the Netherlands, France, Spain, Ireland, Italy, and Belgium. Pending regulatory approvals, it plans to expand across the European Economic Area, the US, and the UK.

kraken bunq partnership

bunq’s recent research indicates a significant demand for integrated financial services, with 65% of European global citizens seeking a single platform to manage their banking, savings, and crypto investments. By leveraging Kraken’s regulated infrastructure through the Embed CaaS solution, bunq addresses this demand, offering a seamless and secure crypto investing experience within its banking app.

This collaboration underscores Kraken’s commitment to providing regulated crypto trading solutions to financial institutions that align with the regulatory landscape in Europe, particularly under the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation.

How Kraken Embed Solves Key Challenges for Banks and FinTechs

Kraken Embed marks a significant shift in how financial institutions can approach crypto integration. By offering a plug-and-play solution backed by a regulated infrastructure, Embed eliminates the technical, legal, and operational friction that has long deterred banks and FinTechs from entering the space.

kraken embed institutional

1. Minimal Setup, Maximum Access

Traditional financial institutions often lack the technical stack to build a secure crypto trading interface. Kraken Embed removes this barrier by providing a drop-in solution. Partners can launch in weeks, instantly connecting their platforms to Kraken’s regulated infrastructure.

2. MiCA-Ready Crypto Access for Financial Institutions

MiCA regulation in Europe places strict requirements on crypto service providers. With Kraken Embed, banks and FinTechs can offer trading services while relying on Kraken’s licensure and compliance frameworks. This reduces both legal exposure and internal overhead. Kraken already operates in over 190 countries worldwide.

3. Institutional-Grade Liquidity Backed by Kraken’s Market Depth

Embed leverages Kraken’s deep liquidity across more than 370 crypto assets. This allows partner institutions to offer competitive prices and smooth execution without managing their own order books. Institutions also benefit from Kraken’s track record in secure custody and institutional-grade systems.

How MiCA and Global Rules Are Shaping Crypto Access

MiCA regulation, which recently took effect across the European Union, sets the foundation for a harmonized crypto market in Europe. This regulatory clarity creates new incentives for banks and FinTechs to engage with compliant crypto providers. Kraken’s infrastructure is already aligned with MiCA, making Embed especially timely.

As global crypto regulation becomes more defined, compliance-first solutions like Kraken Embed will likely become a preferred choice. Institutions seek partners who prioritize user protection, licensing, and AML/KYC standards, all areas where Kraken already meets or exceeds regional requirements.

Crypto Adoption Grows Among Banks and FinTechs

According to recent analysis by PYMNTS, a growing number of banks, including ING, U.S. Bank, and Lynq Network, are exploring crypto offerings. Institutional players are no longer sitting on the sidelines. Whether through direct trading, custody, or DeFi integrations, traditional finance is steadily moving toward crypto.

Kraken Embed fits squarely into this shift. By reducing risk and time-to-market, the product enables banks to respond to growing customer demand without hiring large internal teams or pursuing new licenses. Embed positions Kraken as a key crypto partner for institutions at a time when industry interest is climbing.

kraken homepage

Kraken Comments on the Launch of Embed

Speaking on the launch, Kraken’s Head of Institutional, Brett McLain, noted:

“Through Embed, Kraken is extending its deep expertise to institutions seeking a reliable, compliant, and frictionless entry point into crypto.”

This statement reinforces Kraken’s strategy to lead the institutional segment by offering scalable, safe, and regulation-ready tools.

Kraken Raises the Bar With Its Embed Offering

With the launch of Kraken Embed, the company has introduced a practical solution for one of the biggest challenges in the financial sector: integrating crypto safely and efficiently. The product provides a fast, compliant path for institutions to meet customer demand while avoiding the complexity and risk of building in-house systems.

Embed’s early success with bunq, its alignment with MiCA, and its white-label flexibility make it one of the most compelling FinTech crypto solutions available today. As crypto adoption continues to rise in Europe and globally, Kraken Embed is well-positioned to become the go-to infrastructure for banks to access regulated crypto.

Visit Kraken

FAQs

What is Kraken Embed and how does it work?

Why is Kraken Embed significant for financial institutions?

Which institutions are already using Kraken Embed?

References

  1. bunq brings crypto investing to its secure banking app (bunq)
  2. Report: ING Working on Stablecoin Project With Other Banks (PYMNTS)

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Elliott Lee
Crypto Journalist

Elliott is a British cryptocurrency journalist and copywriter. Having spent recent years immersed in crypto, he now covers the most impactful cryptocurrency trends, writing for outlets like Techopedia, Crypto News and Business2Community. He looks for projects with long-term visions and is a huge believer that blockchain technology can solve the world's most pressing issues.

Related News

Tangem
Tangem Kicks Off Limited-Time Family Pack Promo: Save 15% and Enjoy Free Shipping
Elliott Lee
Choctaw Casinos Duranr
Cryptocurrency arrives in Choctaw casinos after Bitline deal
Paul McNally
A cinematic shot of a massive pile of Bitcoin coins. The pile is so large that it covers the entire lawn of the White House. The coins have a golden hue and have the Bitcoin symbol on one side. The White House is visible in the background, partially obscured by the coins. The coins gradually decrease in size as they reach the top of the pile, creating a cone shape. The sky is clear with a few clouds.
Trader makes multi-million profit after betting on BTC ahead of crypto reserve announcement
Sophie Atkinson
AI image to represent a soccer kit release / English soccer her Rio Ferdinand joins forces with Cifr.io to present a solution to combat counterfeit soccer jerseys.
Blockchain solution to combat counterfeit soccer jerseys
Graeme Hanna
A futuristic digital representation of law enforcement in the United Kingdom cracking down on cryptocurrency crime. A judge's gavel hovers over a glowing blockchain network, with digital coins like Bitcoin being seized by holographic police badges. In the background, a UK courtroom with scales of justice symbolizes legal authority. The scene conveys a sense of high-tech financial security and crime prevention.
United Kingdom expands crypto seizure powers
Adrian Zmudzinski

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Fanatics Casino app launches in four states with $2M FanCash drop. Smartphone displaying the Fanatics Casino app interface, featuring slot games and navigation buttons, with the Fanatics logo prominently overlaid on a dark blue background.
Casino

Fanatics Casino app launches in four states with $2M FanCash drop
Suswati Basu5 hours

Fanatics Betting and Gaming has rolled out Fanatics Casino on both iOS and Android in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Users in West Virginia can also now play...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.