Tangem Kicks Off Limited-Time Family Pack Promo: Save 15% and Enjoy Free Shipping

Tangem

Tangem, a leading name in the secure hardware wallet space, has launched an exclusive limited-time offer on its popular Family Pack. From April 30 through May 15, 2025, users can take advantage of a 15% discount and free global shipping when they purchase the Tangem Family Pack.

To activate the deal, users simply need to enter the promo code TANGEM10 and or READWRITE at checkout. With rising interest in offline storage and security, the Tangem family pack discount is one of the best crypto hardware wallet promos currently available.

What Comes With the Tangem Family Pack Deal?

Let’s take a look at the main offerings buyers can avail by using the Tangem discount code:

Classic Black Set

The Tangem Family Pack is more than a simple product bundle, it’s a complete package for anyone serious about secure crypto storage. Buyers can select any 3-card Tangem wallet set of their choice, including the classic black version.

The original retail price of the Family Pack is now reduced to just $116.37 with this Tangem hardware wallet 2025 discount code, giving both new and seasoned crypto holders a chance to upgrade their cold storage setup at a discount.

Limited Collection Card: Function Meets Flair

A standout feature of this promo is the inclusion of Tangem’s limited collection card, offering full wallet functionality but dressed in vibrant, artistic designs. These special editions function identically to other Tangem wallets but carry a unique visual identity, appealing to both collectors and style-conscious users.

Buyers can also add a Napa leather cardholder for $29.90. With a sleek black exterior and bold blue interior, it holds up to 4 cards and makes for a polished everyday carry.

Get the Tangem Family Pack

Why Tangem Stands Out From Other Wallet Brands

When comparing Tangem to industry competitors like Ledger or Ellipal, the differences quickly become clear. Tangem’s most notable feature is its air-gapped architecture, which ensures no connection to USB, Bluetooth, or WiFi.

This significantly reduces the attack surface, enhancing privacy, placing Tangem ahead in terms of real-world security. In fact, out of the 2 million+ cards in circulation, not a single one has ever been hacked.

Tangem security

Unlike Ledger or Ellipal, which require seed phrase backup and complex recovery setups, Tangem utilizes a seedless recovery system. You don’t need to write down or store a 24-word phrase; instead, backup cards are used to recover access. This makes it more user-friendly, particularly for families or first-time crypto users. Because of this discreet and secure approach, Tangem is often considered one of the best anonymous crypto wallets available today.

In addition, Tangem wallets use NFC technology, letting users interact with the wallet using just a smartphone. This contactless method enhances convenience while preserving full security. Combined with their credit card-like durability, waterproof nature, and ISO 7816-1 certification, these wallets are built for longevity.

When it comes to travel or rough handling, Tangem outpaces heavier or more fragile cold wallets. It’s not just a crypto wallet deal, it’s a practical upgrade for anyone serious about mobile asset protection.

Getting Your Hands on the Tangem Offer: A Quick Guide

In the sections below, we show readers how to access the Tangem crypto wallet deal in four simple steps:

Step 1: Head Over to Tangem’s Official Website

To get started, visit the official Tangem website. The site showcases current offers and allows you to explore all wallet designs and bundle options.

Visit Tangem

Step 2: Select the Family Pack Bundle

Once on the site, select the ‘Get Tangem’ option on the top-right corner of your screen, and choose the Tangem Family Pack, which includes your customizable 3-card wallet set and an optional leather cardholder. Be sure to review available colors and designs, as this is part of the limited-time Tangem family pack discount offering.

Choose Tangem family pack

Step 3: Enter the Promo Code at Checkout

At checkout, input TANGEM10 or READWRITE to activate the discount. The system will automatically apply the discount, reducing the price to $116.37. This makes it one of the most valuable air-gapped wallet promos of the year.

Tangem promo code

Step 4: Enjoy Discounted Cold Storage + Free Shipping

Along with the 15% discount, users will receive free shipping, ensuring a smooth and affordable purchase. It’s a fast, frictionless way to buy Tangem wallet products while maximizing value.

Tangem free shipping

After completing the transaction, you are all set, and all you have to do is wait for the package to arrive.

Get the Tangem Family Pack

Who Should Take Advantage of This Tangem Deal?

This Tangem wallet promo discount is ideal for multiple audiences. For families with multiple crypto users, the three-card set ensures everyone has secure, independent access without the complications of shared hardware.

If you’re new to the hardware wallet space, Tangem offers one of the best cold wallet offers in terms of ease of use and seedless recovery. You won’t be burdened with high learning curves or maintenance steps.

It also serves as a perfect gift for those looking to introduce others to crypto securely. Finally, for users who specifically want seedless wallets, Tangem’s model is one of the most compelling in the market today.

What Real Users Are Saying About Tangem Wallets

Tangem wallets consistently receive high marks on platforms like Trustpilot and Reddit. On Trustpilot, users praise its user-friendly onboarding, reliable app, and clear security model.

Crypto users on Reddit forums like r/Cryptocurrency have shared detailed feedback, often highlighting Tangem’s simplicity and robust feel. Compared to other best crypto wallets, many note that Tangem is refreshingly easy to explain to non-tech-savvy users, a huge plus in multi-user households.

For more information, interested readers can join the r/Tangem forum and interact with the other 20K active community users.

Lock In Your Tangem Savings Before May 15

The Tangem promo runs only until May 15, 2025, so those interested should act quickly. With its Tangem family pack discount, free shipping, and high usability, this deal presents a solid value for both beginners and seasoned investors alike.

Use promo codes TANGEM10 and or READWRITE to get 15% off on the Tangem family pack. 

Get the Tangem Family Pack

FAQs

What does the Tangem family pack include?

How does Tangem compare to other wallet brands?

Is Tangem safe to use for long-term crypto storage?

Can I use Tangem without a computer?

How fast is shipping on the Tangem family pack?

Can I reuse the promo code multiple times?

