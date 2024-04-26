Pope Francis joins G7 summit to talk AI with world leaders

Pope Francis is set to attend the upcoming G7 summit to discuss the development of artificial intelligence (AI) and the challenges it poses.

Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni confirmed the Pope will be present at the gathering in Puglia, Italy scheduled for June 13 to June 15. The leaders of the United States, the UK, Germany, France, Canada, and Japan will all be present. An invite will also be extended to a few select other dignitaries who have AI high on their agenda.

With Italy assuming the rotating G7 presidency as of the start of 2024, Meloni will host her counterparts as well as the head of the Roman Catholic Church. Though the Vatican is its own state, it is located within Rome.

This will be the seventh such summit to take place in Italy, with the last one held in Genoa in 2001.

“It is the first time in history that a pontiff will take part in the workings of G7,” Meloni said in an address ahead of the meeting. She added that Pope Francis would be part of a working session on AI, describing the situation as one of “the greatest anthropological challenges of our time.”

The Italian PM continued, “I am convinced that the presence of His Holiness will give a decisive contribution to drawing up an ethical and cultural regulatory framework to artificial intelligence.”

Meloni’s comments were delivered in the same week that Italian lawmakers approved legislation for the domestic AI market, on its use, investment and sanctions on AI-related offenses.

Pope continues focus on AI

Pope Francis has previously used his status and authority to implore world leaders and authorities to reach an international consensus to safeguard the evolving development of AI.

He stressed the need to urgently collaborate to ensure human oversight and control, to limit the influence of technology, for the greater good of mankind.

“We cannot presume a priori that its development will make a beneficial contribution to the future of humanity and peace among peoples.”

Image credit: Ashwin Vaswani/Unsplash