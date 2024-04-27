Call of Duty Black Ops Gulf War – Release date speculation, platforms, Zombies, and everything we know

It is that time again – the next Call of Duty iteration is on its way and we’re heading back to Black Ops. That’s right, after a four-year absence, fans of the Black Ops portion of the ever-popular FPS will be overjoyed, and it will be set in another era yet again.

To get you up to speed on Call of Duty Black Ops Gulf War, we’ll reveal our release date estimate, what platforms it will be releasing on, and even if the more classic Zombies experience returns this time around. Read on for all we know.

Is there a Call of Duty Black Ops Gulf War release date?

There is no release date for Call of Duty Black Ops Gulf War at the current time but since it is a CoD game, it is pretty easy to guess the release window. We expect Call of Duty Black Ops Gulf War to launch in November 2024, just like many of the other Black Ops titles have done before it.

Black Ops 1, 2, and 3 all had an early November launch, with 4 being the only exception to the rule thanks to an October release. Even if you go back to Treyarch’s earlier entries – World at War for example, this was also a November launch so there does seem to be a trend with the developer and using this month as its springboard specifically.

That being said, if the game is ready and Activision wants to squeeze in a few more sales maybe before the Holiday period is in full swing, we could see an October release, but only if it fits into the puzzle correctly.

Call of Duty Black Ops Gulf War platforms

We haven’t got an official announcement on the platforms Call of Duty Black Ops Gulf War will be released on, but it’s extremely safe to say that you’ll be seeing it on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Interestingly though, leaks have suggested that Gulf War will also launch on the previous gen consoles – PS4 and Xbox One. Even though Call of Duty is synonymous with releasing on all platforms available, since these consoles and their tech are old at this point, it’ll be interesting to see a newly released game with high fidelity run on them.

Looks Like Call Of Duty Black Ops Gulf War Is Going To Ship On Last Gen Consoles Too, It Will Be The Longest Time For Call Of Duty Title To Still Ship On Last Gen Consoles Into A Generation Ever: • PlayStation 3/Xbox 360: 3 Years, 3 Call Of Duty Titles • PlayStation 4/Xbox… pic.twitter.com/KITmSjuFDq — @Zuby_Tech (@Zuby_Tech) April 11, 2024

Will Call of Duty Black Ops Gulf War have a campaign?

While there has been a debate on whether Call of Duty titles should still have a campaign, the latest Modern Warfare titles have rejuvenated the want for the mode. As for Black Ops Gulf War, it supposedly does have a campaign and one that features an open-world aspect.

This probably doesn’t come as a shock since Activision has dabbled quite a lot in open-world experiences in CoD titles but according to the reports, Gulf War’s could be a first for the franchise. This is due to a suggestion that there will be a true open-world map, akin to something like Far Cry, where the player ventures around the space picking up missions.

However, with this being said, it does appear that not all of the linear missions will go away. Some will remain but in what capacity is still unknown.

Who is the Call of Duty Black Ops Gulf War developer?

Call of Duty Black Ops Gulf War is developed in the main by Treyarch who has been the lead developer on Black Ops entries since their inception. However, the aforementioned open-world-esque campaign is actually being created by Raven Software, so it isn’t a single-handed affair.

This isn’t surprising based on recent CoD releases, and even Warzone, where multiple Activision studios have been brought into the mix to ensure that the titles have enough content, there’s enough polish to the experience, and squash any bugs that have slipped through.

When will Call of Duty Black Ops Gulf War be set?

As you would expect from the name of this Black Ops title, it will be set during the Gulf War period.

If you’re not familiar with the Gulf War, this was an armed conflict during the early 1990s featuring various countries led by the United States against Iraq. It featured various well-known operations such as Desert Storm, which might feature as a mission in the game.

Treyarch does like a good time jump during the campaign though so we could see various skips, but we don’t have any info on that right now so we’ll have to wait for more reveals.

Will Call of Duty Black Ops Gulf War have Zombies?

While it hasn’t been officially confirmed, there are various reports from reliable sources that there will be a traditional Treyarch Zombies experience, with a round-based affair that die-hard fans of the mode have been clambering for some time now.

This will be quite a deviation from the recent Zombies experiences, which have headed more toward an open world rather than what the roots of the mode is known for. However, this will be welcomed by most who have been taking aim at the Zombie mode for years both story-wise and the mechanics not really being up to scratch.