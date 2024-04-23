Languagesx
Home Best mods for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

An image from Warhammer Darktide

Warhammer 40k Darktide is a much-underappreciated game by everybody apart from those who have played it. It was a bit light on quality content when it first arrived on the scene but credit to the devs they have continued to overhaul it and take a highly promising game and start to shape it into something that could well start to rival their other big Warhammer game, Vermintide.

As ever our main source of mods is going to be the excellent Nexus Mods which we have used many, many times before. They do, at the time of writing have a traffic warning in play as the site is getting hammered by all those crazy kids discovering Fallout 4 mods for the first time having watched the TV show. The internet is a truly wonderful place at times.

Best Darktide mods

There are tons of mods for Darktide, many of which bring quality-of-life boosts to the user interface.

Collectible Finder

Collectible Finder mod

While you are charging around in the heat of battle it is super easy to miss some of the collectibles on your travels. This mod will track:

  • Scriptures
  • Grimoires
  • Martyr’s Skulls
  • Heretical Idols

When you are close by it will emit a noise alerting you to their proximity and show you a pop-up text notification.

Claim All Penances

This mod is one of the quality-of-life additions we mentioned. Rather than having to claim each Penance individually after a round, Claim All Penances will collect all your rewards in a single swoop, saving you both time and clicks.

Hardtide

An image from Warhammer Darktide

Finding Darktide a bit too easy for your own liking? Hardtide will give you a true hardcore mode experience. As the dev explains: “After playing Darktide for (too) many hours, I’ve found that the ultimate endgame for me is never losing and racking up a win streak. This mod visualizes your win streaks and ups the stakes for every mission.”

It’s a really interesting concept and leaves you stuck in the lurch even if all your teammates bail on you. It definitely helps to play with reliable people here.

Healthbars

If you feel Darktide doesn’t give you enough information on your enemies you can add the Healthbars mod, which is actually the second-most popular Darktide mod on Nexus. This mod shows your enemy’s health so you know what you have left to do to kill them. It’s available in all regular game modes and can be toggled by enemy class.

How to install mods in Darktide

Install mods is pretty simple. The mod page on Nexus will give you detailed information on the process for each installation. You will probably want to install Darktide Mod Framework and Darktide Mod Loader before you get going to make things easier for yourself and the mod loaded lets you quickly and easily enable and disable mods as you go.

Can you get banned for using mods in Darktide?

As long as you stick to using the mods here, and generally the ones from Nexus Mods you should be fine, just don’t install anything that runs client side, or mods that are obvious cheats that you may find elsewhere and all will be good. HUD mods and the like are perfectly fine.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

