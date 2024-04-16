Warhammer 40k: Darktide Path of Redemption launches today, here’s what’s new

Rejoice Warhammer 40k gaming crew, the latest huge update to Darktide arrives on the Mourningstar today and will completely revamp how one of the game’s major systems works.
We looked a little while ago at the Path of Redemption update but news that the free update will arrive later today has got us all excited for a second time.
Despite having a rather flaccid launch originally I still found Darktide to be a lot of fun, if dramatically lacking in launch content. A lot of those issues have now been fixed and the game itself seems to be on its own path of redemption – maybe the title of this free expansion is a nod to that by the developers at Fatshark as well. After all, what they have achieved with Vermintide over the years is a good indicator that these guys know what they are doing.
The Penance system seems the biggest overhaul here and as described by the devs as being “reinvented” alongside the new reward system. We will be diving in and checking out exactly what this all means shortly. For now, let’s take a look at what else is in the new update.
Warhammer 40k: Darktide Path of Redemption new features
We have already covered the fact the penance system will change but Fatshark has just announced a host of other incoming changes and supporting contentas well. Here’s a handy list for your perusal.
- A new free way to collect rewards: penance points will now count towards a progression track composed of 40+ tiers, allowing players to unlock earnable rewards.
- A new home for penances in the Mourningstar: Hestia will be in charge of keeping a record of the rejects’ penances and will join the rest of the Mourningstar crew in voice-overs during missions.
- 200+ new penances: a slew of new penances will be added to the game for players to complete. These will be divided into new categories.
- 100+ new earnable rewards: these will include new insignias, portrait frames, emotes, poses, weapon trinkets, and cosmetics such as the loyalist Moebian 6th outfits.
- New reward type – titles: allowing players to brag about their most impressive achievements.
- Improved penance UI and menu: allowing players to better track penances and progress toward rewards.
- New puzzles, challenges, and collectibles: we are adding several puzzles across Tertium Hive for players to discover and solve.
- New enemy: the Dreg Tox Bomber will join the ranks of the heretics, hurling Blight Grenades filled with toxic fumes.
- New condition: Pox Gas will join the roster of conditions that can spread across Tertium. Recommendation: don’t breathe too deeply.