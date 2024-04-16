Warhammer 40k: Darktide Path of Redemption launches today, here’s what’s new

Rejoice Warhammer 40k gaming crew, the latest huge update to Darktide arrives on the Mourningstar today and will completely revamp how one of the game’s major systems works.

We looked a little while ago at the Path of Redemption update but news that the free update will arrive later today has got us all excited for a second time.

Despite having a rather flaccid launch originally I still found Darktide to be a lot of fun, if dramatically lacking in launch content. A lot of those issues have now been fixed and the game itself seems to be on its own path of redemption – maybe the title of this free expansion is a nod to that by the developers at Fatshark as well. After all, what they have achieved with Vermintide over the years is a good indicator that these guys know what they are doing.

The Penance system seems the biggest overhaul here and as described by the devs as being “reinvented” alongside the new reward system. We will be diving in and checking out exactly what this all means shortly. For now, let’s take a look at what else is in the new update.

Warhammer 40k: Darktide Path of Redemption new features

We have already covered the fact the penance system will change but Fatshark has just announced a host of other incoming changes and supporting contentas well. Here’s a handy list for your perusal.