Massive Warhammer 40,000 Darktide update incoming as Path of Redemption comes to The Hive

The team at FatShark continues to put a huge amount of effort into Warhammer 40k: Darktide and has turned around a game that, while fun at launch, was severely lacking content and prioritized an Item Shop over game essentials. This has long been rectified and the updates continue to pour in, the latest of which – the Path of Redemption, will see a big reworking of the Penance system as well as bringing a whole host of new rewards.

To read the dev blog in full you can check it out here, but we have a list of the major changes below in case time is short.

“The team spent a good amount of time designing new penances, more player-driven and less focused on the grind, making them more engaging. Penances will be divided into different categories: combat, mission, class, talent, and ability. We’ve also created penances tied to new puzzles, challenges, and collectibles that we have sprinkled throughout all missions for players to find.” says Bjorn, the team lead for the new update.

These are all changes that will be welcomed by Darktide players, who continue to return to the game in decent numbers as the updates arrive. Parts of Darktide remind us greatly of Helldivers 2 and it would be good to see more people in the lobbies of Fatshark’s game because it is a lot of fun and brings the Warhammer 40k universe to life in a way that not many other games have managed.

There is no date for the update as yet, other than late April, so at most, we should have about three weeks to wait if all goes to plan.

Warhammer 40k is getting a huge amount of love in gaming right now and we have recently seen a collab with Call of Duty.

What’s new in Warhammer Darktide?

The new Path of Redemption update due this month (as yet, no date confirmed by the devs) will be bringing with it the following changes: