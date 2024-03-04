Call Of Duty confirms upcoming Warhammer collaboration

Activision has officially confirmed that the far-flung warzone of Warhammer: 40,000 is coming to Call of Duty. Rumors were flying like the artillery of the dystopian future about a possible team-up between Call of Duty and the Nottingham-based tabletop strategy game.

On the Official Call of Duty social media channels the followers of the God Emperor of mankind were given a rousing lift to their spirits:

Operators are only as strong as the oaths they uphold ⚜️ Inspired by the @Warhammer 40,000 universe, Space Marines, Sisters of Battle, Astra Militarum skins and more are coming to Call of Duty #Warzone and #MW3 pic.twitter.com/du3PNWTEbB — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) March 1, 2024

The post has announced that skins “inspired by the Warhammer 40,000 universe, Space Marines, Sisters of Battle, Astra Militarum skins, and more are coming to Call of Duty.”

The small wax seal is iconic of the Warhammer universe and has a line to get fans excited for the coming battle in the garb of the heroes of the imperium:

“There can be no bystanders in the battle for survival. Anyone who will not fight by our side is an enemy we must crush. There is no peace among the stars. Only the eternity of carnage and slaughter and the laughter of thirsting Gods.”

Call of Duty X Warhammer

The Space Marines are essentially walking tanks that patrol the cosmos in the futuristic setting and are loyal to their Emperor as well as the “chapters” they represent. Some are inspired by Vikings like the Space Wolves, the Khans of the Mongolian steeps in the White Scars and the iconic Ultramarines are inspired by the legionnaires of Rome.

The Sisters of Battle are an order of monastic female space warriors that dish out penance to heretical cultists and anyone not following the rigorous doctrine of their religion. They are represented by the purple fleur-de-lis in the X post.

The Astra Militarum are the rank-and-file soldiers of this battle-scarred universe. They are the endless waves of loyal military individuals who fight across countless worlds in service to the army of Terra.

40k rumours

As we reported last month a prominent leaker going by the name of Semtex had taken the time to unearth the leaks in the upcoming update code of the game.

Since then a number of users across social media have been posting the possible animations of the Space Marine skin for juggernaut finishers.

god i love this game pic.twitter.com/I4Rq21172Y — bryan. (@HYP0ESTHESIA) February 24, 2024

We will have to wait for more information about this epic collaboration with Warhammer and to legitimize the rumored content, but fans of the series will be waiting with anticipation for the first time they can don their chapter armor and seek out heretics across Call of Duty multiplayer.