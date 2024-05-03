Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Valorant developers speak out on Vanguard security concerns

Valorant developers speak out on Vanguard security concerns

high tech spy satellite in contrast to a person gaming at multiple screens

Valorant’s developers have stepped in to dispel sinister rumors about anti-cheat client Vanguard.

Controversial posts have been surfacing that say Riot Games’ security software has been volatile for PC players and has been taking screenshots of sensitive information and chats.

As we reported earlier, League of Legends, also from Riot, has been impacted. One gamer posted that they had to remove the CMOS battery to resolve an issue caused by Vanguard.

Riot devs speak on data security rumors

The rumors began with a series of posts from users like @w_sted, saying “Surely this isn’t legal. Valorant now takes screenshots of your PC, They are actually able to screenshot discord chats and fullscreen any window without you knowing and uploading it to their servers.”

User @KiiiExe would post to X to keep the cloak-and-dagger rumor mill going at full speed, saying “Not only does Vanguard send screenshots of your computer daily, they also monitor your clipboard and ur recycling bin. Extremely illegal.”

This caused Riot Game’s Development Team and their Head of Anti-Cheat, Phillip Koskinas Aka @deteccphilippe to speak out in response to @KaiiExe, curtly saying:

Further down the thread of social media posts, Koskinas would respond to other questions, such as @NotKarou asking “Would Riot ever consent to a trusted 3rd party analysis of Vanguard? Like sign a contract that says you can’t disclose the source code or any of the secrets but broad strokes? I don’t really care either way but I know a lot of people do for some reason.”

Koskinas said “Yes. We had this done in 2020, and we plan to do it again this year. Think the difficulty is in having anyone trust the results.”

Trust seems to be a key issue for the developer, but their stance has been strong on the use of the system and its validity. It remains to be seen if the bustling communities of League of Legends and Valorant believe the 3rd party analysis.

What is Vanguard?

Vanguard, Riot Game’s proprietary security software, operates silently in the background of the FPS experience. It is intended to uphold security and data privacy as a priority. Riot’s statement on Protecting Player Data isn’t the most up-to-date though, as it was published in June 2019:

“Our commitment to safety includes our commitment to your privacy. Riot Vanguard was made with Riot Games’ dedication to data privacy specifically in mind, and we worked with our legal and compliance teams to ensure it adheres to regional data privacy laws,” says the developer.

Many players see this mandatory software client that ghosts in between the games as a hindrance, more than a help. Riot on the other hand is stern, saying “To ensure the integrity of players’ games, Riot Vanguard must be active during VALORANT gameplay,”

Featured Image: AI-Generated by Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Brian-Damien Morgan
Features Writer

Brian-Damien Morgan is an award-winning journalist and features writer. He was lucky enough to work in the print sector for many UK newspapers before embarking on a successful career as a digital broadcaster and specialist. His work has spanned the public and private media sectors of the United Kingdom for almost two decades. Since 2007, Brian has continued to add to a long list of publications and institutions, most notably as Editor of the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, winning multiple awards for his writing and digital broadcasting efforts. Brian would then go on to be integral to the Legacy 2014,…

Related News

high tech spy satellite in contrast to a person gaming at multiple screens
Valorant developers speak out on Vanguard security concerns
Brian-Damien Morgan
A screenshot from the upcoming game Hellblade 2: Senua's Saga. It shows a beautiful sunset on the horizon, with protagonist Senua stood with her back to the camera in the foreground.
Expect daily updates about Hellblade 2 until launch
Ali Rees
ebay auction image showing two Nintendo Entertainment System cartridges for the Nintendo World Championships, a multistate esports promotion staged in 1990
Nintendo’s rarest game ever just got an ESRB rating
Owen Good
An jet flies over Mount Fuji in Microsoft Flight Simulator.
Microsoft Flight Sim Dev Update plots out what is incoming this month
Paul McNally
Key art from Riot Games' League of Legends. On the left of the image several Champions are seen charging forward. In the bottom right is the League of Legends logo.
Riot has finally launched Vanguard to overwhelmingly negative response from players
Ali Rees

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Apple AirPods 4
Gadgets

Apple AirPods 4: Release date, specs, price and everything we know so far
James Jones5 seconds

It’s fair to say Apple AirPods, both the pro and non-pro versions, are some of the most popular earbuds on the market and have been ever since the launch of...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.