League of Legends set to get Vampire Survivors-style summer update

A new video showcasing what Riot Games has planned for League of Legends suggests it’s following in the footsteps of hit game Vampire Survivors.

Taking the gaming world by storm in 2022, Vampire Survivors is a shoot ’em up video game developed and published by indie game developer Luca Galante, also known online as poncle. The game relies on time survival mechanics, featuring minimalistic gameplay and rogue elements – features that appear to be built upon in League of Legends’ summer update.

In the video detailing the work currently underway on League of Legends, Riot Games developer Selina Liu described the upcoming PVE mode as a “bullet heaven survivor PVE game mode”. That certainly echoes the trigger-happy vibe of Vampire Survivors.

“You’ll be able to fight against hordes of enemies by yourself or with friends”, developer Eduordo Cortejoso added. “I know a lot of us, myself included, have some pretty fond memories of previous PVE modes like Odyssey or Star Guardian, this time we wanted to make something markedly different”.

With Vampire Survivors being such a massive hit over the last couple of years, this isn’t the first game to take inspiration from other franchises, such as the recent Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor. The budding genre, often known as an autoshooter, includes a character moving around the map and dealing with regular swarms of oncoming enemies at ever-increasing difficulty.

When is the League of Legends update coming?

The update is due to come out in the summer, although no exact date has yet been shared. Riot Games plans to release more details in a written dev blog next week. Keep an eye on the League of Legends website to be the first to know.

This isn’t Riot Games’ first foray into PvE game modes, having developed similar formats linked to the Star Guardian and Odyssey alternate universes before.

Featured image: League of Legends