What are the most popular Steam Deck games?

The Steam Deck has proven itself as a popular bit of kit, with Valve confirming late in 2023 that they had sold “multiple millions” of the handheld device.

Developers have stepped up accordingly and “Steam Deck Verified” is a mark of honor many strive for.

Valve, creators of the Steam Deck and games marketplace platform Steam, have released a list of the 100 most played games on the Deck between March 2023 and March 2024. In this case, “most played” means the highest daily active player count. Grab them now during the Steam Spring Sale.

Top Ten most played Steam Deck games in the last year