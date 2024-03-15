Subscribe
Home What are the most popular Steam Deck games?

What are the most popular Steam Deck games?

The Steam Deck has proven itself as a popular bit of kit, with Valve confirming late in 2023 that they had sold “multiple millions” of the handheld device.

Developers have stepped up accordingly and “Steam Deck Verified” is a mark of honor many strive for.

Valve, creators of the Steam Deck and games marketplace platform Steam, have released a list of the 100 most played games on the Deck between March 2023 and March 2024. In this case, “most played” means the highest daily active player count. Grab them now during the Steam Spring Sale.

Top Ten most played Steam Deck games in the last year

  1. Baldur’s Gate 3

    • Steam Deck Verified: Yes
    • Steam Sale: -10%, currently $53.99
    • This game hardly needs an introduction. It was voted Game of the Year in 2023 and continues to delight fans across the globe.

  2. Vampire Survivors

    • Steam Deck Verified: Yes
    • Steam Sale: -20%, currently $3.99
    • An addictive bullet hell roguelike with one of the most replayable gameplay loops to emerge from the genre in years.

  3. Dave The Diver

    • Steam Deck Verified: Yes
    • Steam Sale: -25%, currently $14.99
    • Run a sushi restaurant by diving for delicious fish, but don’t let the customers get too mad. Imagine Overcooked, but you can’t blame your friends when it all goes wrong.

  4. Elden Ring

  5. Palworld

    • Steam Deck Verified: Compatible
    • Steam Sale: -10%, currently $26.99
    • The smash-hit success of early 2024, adventure your way through Palworld collecting pals and creating whatever you can imagine. It’s still being updated with new content like raids.

  6. Cyberpunk 2077

    • Steam Deck Verified: Yes
    • Steam Sale: -50%, currently $29.99
    • A true redemption arc, the 2.0 update saved this game from the scrap heap. Explore Night City and embark on epic quests, then check out the DLC, Phantom Liberty.

  7. Grand Theft Auto V

  8. Stardew Valley

    • Steam Deck Verified: Yes
    • Steam Sale: -20%, currently $11.99
    • After being the internet’s darling for over eight years, ConcernedApe is still updating this all-time great, which recently broke over 30 million sales.

  9. Red Dead Redemption 2

    • Steam Deck Verified: Compatible
    • Steam Sale: -67%, currently $19.79
    • Lose yourself in the epic tale of Arthur Morgan as you ride around in this Cowboy ’em up that defines its class in every way.

  10. Hades

    • Steam Deck Compatible: Yes
    • Steam Sale: -50%, currently $12.49
    • An incredibly crafted roguelike with a story to rival many more traditional games, Hades is exceptional. Grab it now before the sequel comes out this year.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Ali Rees
Tech journalist

Ali Rees is a freelance writer based in the UK. They have worked as a data and analytics consultant, a software tester, and a digital marketing and SEO specialist. They have been a keen gamer and tech enthusiast since their childhood in are currently the Gaming and Tech editor at Brig Newspaper. They also have a Substack where they review short video games. During the pandemic, Ali turned their hand to live streaming and is a fan of Twitch. When not writing, Ali enjoys playing video and board games, live music, and reading. They have two cats and both of…

Related News

Pornhub
Pornhub says adios! to Texas
Brian-Damien Morgan
Apple Settles lawsuit
Apple settles lawsuit over CEO China comments
Charlotte Colombo
KSC
Kansas City Chiefs consider sports wagering implications
Brian-Damien Morgan
What are the most popular Steam Deck games?
Ali Rees
An image of the Minecraft Hogwarts build
Stop! Step away from Minecraft. Do not update it by order of Mojang
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Pornhub
Technology

Pornhub says adios! to Texas
Brian-Damien Morgan1 hour

Pornhub has decided to pack up and host its popular pornographic offerings away from the Lone Star State. The move comes from the sex-work site after being forced to restrict...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.