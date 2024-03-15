What are the most popular Steam Deck games?

The Steam Deck has proven itself as a popular bit of kit, with Valve confirming late in 2023 that they had sold “multiple millions” of the handheld device.
Developers have stepped up accordingly and “Steam Deck Verified” is a mark of honor many strive for.
Valve, creators of the Steam Deck and games marketplace platform Steam, have released a list of the 100 most played games on the Deck between March 2023 and March 2024. In this case, “most played” means the highest daily active player count. Grab them now during the Steam Spring Sale.
Top Ten most played Steam Deck games in the last year
Baldur’s Gate 3
- Steam Deck Verified: Yes
- Steam Sale: -10%, currently $53.99
- This game hardly needs an introduction. It was voted Game of the Year in 2023 and continues to delight fans across the globe.
Vampire Survivors
- Steam Deck Verified: Yes
- Steam Sale: -20%, currently $3.99
- An addictive bullet hell roguelike with one of the most replayable gameplay loops to emerge from the genre in years.
Dave The Diver
- Steam Deck Verified: Yes
- Steam Sale: -25%, currently $14.99
- Run a sushi restaurant by diving for delicious fish, but don’t let the customers get too mad. Imagine Overcooked, but you can’t blame your friends when it all goes wrong.
Elden Ring
- Steam Deck Verified: Yes
- Steam Sale: No
- FromSoft’s most epic adventure sees you battling your way through a massive landscape and over 160 bosses. Keep your eyes out for the upcoming DLC, Shadows of the Erdtree.
Palworld
- Steam Deck Verified: Compatible
- Steam Sale: -10%, currently $26.99
- The smash-hit success of early 2024, adventure your way through Palworld collecting pals and creating whatever you can imagine. It’s still being updated with new content like raids.
Cyberpunk 2077
- Steam Deck Verified: Yes
- Steam Sale: -50%, currently $29.99
- A true redemption arc, the 2.0 update saved this game from the scrap heap. Explore Night City and embark on epic quests, then check out the DLC, Phantom Liberty.
Grand Theft Auto V
- Steam Deck Verified: Compatible
- Steam Sale: -63%, currently $14.98
- The most popular game in a franchise that has sold more copies than there are people in North America. Grab it now before Grand Theft Auto VI launches.
Stardew Valley
- Steam Deck Verified: Yes
- Steam Sale: -20%, currently $11.99
- After being the internet’s darling for over eight years, ConcernedApe is still updating this all-time great, which recently broke over 30 million sales.
Red Dead Redemption 2
- Steam Deck Verified: Compatible
- Steam Sale: -67%, currently $19.79
- Lose yourself in the epic tale of Arthur Morgan as you ride around in this Cowboy ’em up that defines its class in every way.
Hades
- Steam Deck Compatible: Yes
- Steam Sale: -50%, currently $12.49
- An incredibly crafted roguelike with a story to rival many more traditional games, Hades is exceptional. Grab it now before the sequel comes out this year.