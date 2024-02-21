Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree trailer reaction – everything we learned

Well, Bandai Namco has just dropped the first trailer for Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree with three minutes of gameplay footage, after announcing last night that today was to be the day we finally learned more. While we may have told by leakers that the game may be coming out this week, what we in fact got was a brief look at some of the new stuff we can expect when we finally return to the Lands Between. But what did we find out, are we excited or disappointed, and more more importantly, when can we play Shadow of the Erdtree?

Shadow of the Erdtree Trailer – what we learned

Starting off with foreboding music and a subtitled voiceover it’s hard to not be impressed with what we have seen. Billed as a gameplay reveal trailer it’s fair to say we didn’t actually see any out-and-out gameplay until later in the three-minute reveal, but when we did it looked beautiful. The lighting and fire effects were especially impressive, and while it was only really snippets of fights and kill shots, it will make for some very pretty screenshots and videos.

We also got to see the new boss in town, and we won’t spoil it for you, you can see it in the vid for yourself but it is both extremely Elden Ring and nightmare-inducing.

Around three-quarters of a million were tuned in when we looked and the video now has already been watched thousands of times within minutes.

The video concluded with an advert saying if you pre-order Shadow of the Erdtree you get a Bonus Gesture: Ring of Miquella as well as a second slide showing the Collector’s Edition with a 40-page hardcover artbook, a 46cm statue of Messmer the Impaler, and soundtrack all packaged in a lovely box.

How will the trailer go down? Well if you loved the original Elden Ring you are going to lap this up. By the time we get to June it will be almost two and a half years since the original, hardware has moved on, heck, gaming has moved on, so we are excited to see how FromSoftware makes this extra-special.

How much is Shadow of the Erdtree?

You can preorder Shadow of the Erdtree on Steam right now. The Premium Bundle which includes the game and the soundtrack will set you back $49.99. or the base version costs $39.99 – this is still DLC remember, so it is not cheap. The collector’s edition with all the goodies is obviously not available on Steam, nor can we find it anywhere currently, but the price is rumored to be $249.99. Even at that price it will sell out quickly.

Shadow of the Erdtree release date

So we finally have an indication of when the DLC that we have been waiting for for two years will drop. The trailer ended with the date 21st June this year with pre-orders available now.