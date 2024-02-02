Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC may be dropping soon

Up until 2023, 2222’s Elden Ring had been the best game to come out for many for a long time. The rock-hard Soulslike from the masters at From Software captivated millions and frustrated millions more.

An expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree has been in development since seemingly the original dropped, but, in typical From Software fashion, it has been kept close to the studio’s chest. That does not stop internet detectives from trying to work out when it will arrive. It has long been guessed it will arrive this month to tie in with the second anniversary of Elden Ring (the original first dropped on 25th February). A short while ago we reported that new files had been added to the Steam game repository for the first time since the ER launch and that was being taken as a sign that we might finally be able to get our hands on the DLC soon.

Now, more changes to Steam’s back end suggest that those initial theories could indeed be correct as the pieces of the puzzle all seem to be coming together at once.

Earlier today new updates were made to the Steam backend referencing ‘DLC’ in the Elden Ring section and contain titles such as “dev_release” and “dev_debug” as well as a file some think may turn out to be a playable demo.

These people doing the hunting are why we can’t have nice surprises anymore!

The guessing on subreddits is in overdrive with some suggesting patterns of updates every two weeks and others thinking we might just be about to get a trailer.

The truth is, nobody other than From Software knows when this is going to come out, but the internet’s spidey sense is tingling that something, whatever that something is, is about to happen soon.