Is Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree about to drop?

If you were a fan of 2022’s best game, Elden Ring then this is going to be an exciting read. A short while ago a new file was added to the Steam backend in the Elden Ring section, and the clever money is on it being Shadow of the Erdtree – the first Elden Ring expansion from From Software.

There has never been a set release date for Shadow of the Erdtree. Speculation was always rife that it would arrive on the two-year anniversary of the game’s launch, which would make it February 22nd of this year.

That could still be on the cards if the expansion has been put there for beta testing and review purposes.

The package was spotted by X user Ziostorm who posted, “A new Elden Ring DLC package has just been added to Elden Ring within the files for the first time since launch. I’m not saying it’s 100% Shadow of the Erdtree but… There’s a pretty good chance it is.”

It is listed with the SteamDB number and description of Unknown App 2778580 and is the first software added there in two years, the only other addition being 15 months ago when the Adventure Guide was added.

There is no way at this stage to tell anything further such as file size but it looks as though it is a definite sign something is happening at From.

Elden Ring was a smash hit, despite its insane difficulty level for most gamers who may have struggled with the Soulslike. Those who stuck at it were rewarded with one of the best gaming experiences in a long time.

From Software has certainly kept its cards close to its chest since the announcement of Shadow of the Erdtree but with sales of over 20 million units, and it becoming the fastest-selling Bandai Namco title ever, the DLC should certainly do as well as the Cyberpunk 2077 one released before Christmas.