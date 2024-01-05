Phantom Liberty completes Cyberpunk 2077 redemption arc with big sales numbers

When Cyberpunk 2077 was released all those years ago back when the pandemic was just a microscopic figment of horror writers’ imaginations, it was rounded upon by players and companies alike. The bug-ridden monstrosity always had something though and CD Projekt Red’s determination to finally make it into the game that was promised originally has been respectable.

Cyberpunk 2077 was already in decent shape before the version 2 patch and Phantom Liberty DLC arrived at the tail-end of 2023, but these two additions finally propelled it into being a great game, with the Phantom Liberty content starring A-lister Idris Elba as well as the original’s Keanu Reeves.

If a question remained of how many gamers this new content could bring back to an aging game we now know the answer with CDPR posting on X that “over five million agents have infiltrated Dogtown”.

The message goes on to thank everybody for the support and ends with a heart emoji, It has been some journey for Cyberpunk devs over the past decade.

Over 5 million agents have infiltrated Dogtown! 😱 Thank you for all your support — and good luck on your mission. ❤ pic.twitter.com/zXT3SZlvwL — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) January 4, 2024

Recent games such as The Day Before that have had terrible launches have not managed to ride out the storm as Cyberpunk, and No Man’s Sky have before them. Hello Studios NMS is now recognized as a great space exploration game and Cyberpunk is a must-have in any digital gaming library, whereas the audience was not as willing to forgive the rocky start of The Day Before as it had lost much goodwill in the run-up to its release.

The Phantom Liberty DLC is described by users in the X thread above as “Best gaming expansion ever”, and “insanely great expansion” putting in solid groundwork for the Cyberpunk sequel when it eventually arrives.

In a year of huge games, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty’s five million sales will be seen as extremely satisfying, and a welcome return to form for CD Projekt Red and its previously untarnished reputation with classics such as The Witcher 3 in its portfolio already.