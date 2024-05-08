Languagesx
Destiny 2's three biggest expansions are free for a month

Destiny 2 game screen with lasers
tl;dr

  • Destiny 2’s last major expansions are free for a month to players of the game.
  • The free offer prepares the game for the launch of The Final Shape, a story-concluding DLC expansion.

Destiny 2 players can take advantage of an offer for three of the game’s major expansions for a limited time.

Bungie announced that Expansion Open Access Month has kicked off. Players of the star-faring title can now access Shadowkeep, Beyond Light, The Witch Queen, and other Destiny-related content.

Bungie Expansion Open Access Month

Until June 3 free access to Destiny 2 content is available to all players, with PlayStation Plus members receiving access to the most recent expansion, Lightfall.

In addition to this offer, players can access Destiny Year 6 content, including Season of Defiance, Season of the Deep, Season of the Witch, and Season of the Wish.

Once players participate in the content, they will keep all the weapons and equipment they unlock during their progress.

The Lightfall + Annual Pass bundle is available for users via Destiny 2’s content catalog in Epic Games, Playstation, and Xbox stores. The paid-for-content hits Steam on May 21.

Expansion Open Access Month attempts to get Bungie’s players in the Destiny mood as the title ramps up to The Final Shape.

The Final Shape is Bungie’s culmination of the ten-year light and darkness saga. It was slightly delayed before being announced for a June 4, 2024 launch.

The story takes place in the Pale Heart of The Traveler, hunting for The Witness alongside classic characters of the Vanguard. The characters returning for the conclusion include cult classic Cayde-6, who has defied death to return to this narrative’s concluding conflict.

New gaming mechanics for the Final Shape include enhanced customization for subclasses and an all-new Prismatic subclass. You can cherrypick your favorite abilities from light and dark subclasses to make a hybrid role. Class-specific restrictions will be in place, but we’re looking forward to any chance to customize our general Destiny experience further.

A new enemy race known as the Dread, who embody The Witness, will test the Vanguard. Five types of Dread enemies will appear in the expansion: The Grim, The Husk, Attendants, Weavers, and Subjugators.

We have an immersive breakdown of what is coming to The Final Shape and more details about the enemies and the story so that those taking on the elusive Witness can get in the mood for the upcoming expansion.

Image: Bungie.

