Mass Effect is coming to Destiny 2 in a sci-fi mega collab

Popular sci-fi shooter Destiny 2 has announced an exciting collaboration with Electronic Arts and Bioware to bring Mass Effect into the Destiny universe.

Coming on the 13th of February, Bungie’s Destiny 2 will feature new items in-game items from the Mass Effect universe, including a Commander Shepard armor set for the Titans, a Garrus set for Hunters, and Liara gear for Warlocks.

These will all form The Normandy Crew bundle which will (obviously) be available for sale in the in-game store.

If you don’t want to spend any real money on pretend things, however, all players can get their hands on the Alliance Requisitions Bundle free of charge containing an Alliance Scout Frigate, an Alliance Drop Ship, and the Enhanced Ghost Shell.

We have a while to wait yet until Destiny 2’s next major expansion which is expected to drop at the beginning of June this year, but running already are new weekly quests, which you can find in the game as Riven’s Wishes.

These quests will run until the middle of March and each week Guardians will need to complete a pursuit which will, in turn, earn them a token they can spend on goodies. You can read more about how that will all work on the Bungie site.

Mass Effect was first released in 2007 and has courted its fair share of video-game controversies including attracting government attention for a semi-nude intimate scene in 2007, right down to a debunked theory that the Sandy Hook mass shooter was obsessed with the game (it later turned out to be his brother anyway). Assets from the game have even been used in a 2016 Donald Trump campaign video, before being removed after Electronic Arts claimed a copyright infringement.

It’s certainly never been quiet for Bioware and now Mass Effect is back in the spotlight it may even cause some of us to dig out our old copies of these classic games.