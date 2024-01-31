Mass Effect is coming to Destiny 2 in a sci-fi mega collab

Paul McNally / Last Updated: Jan 31, 2024 / Game / News
Mass Effect in Destiny 2

Popular sci-fi shooter Destiny 2 has announced an exciting collaboration with Electronic Arts and Bioware to bring Mass Effect into the Destiny universe.

Coming on the 13th of February, Bungie’s Destiny 2 will feature new items in-game items from the Mass Effect universe, including a Commander Shepard armor set for the Titans, a Garrus set for Hunters, and Liara gear for Warlocks.

These will all form The Normandy Crew bundle which will (obviously) be available for sale in the in-game store.

If you don’t want to spend any real money on pretend things, however, all players can get their hands on the Alliance Requisitions Bundle free of charge containing an Alliance Scout Frigate, an Alliance Drop Ship, and the Enhanced Ghost Shell.

We have a while to wait yet until Destiny 2’s next major expansion which is expected to drop at the beginning of June this year, but running already are new weekly quests, which you can find in the game as Riven’s Wishes.

These quests will run until the middle of March and each week Guardians will need to complete a pursuit which will, in turn, earn them a token they can spend on goodies. You can read more about how that will all work on the Bungie site.

Mass Effect was first released in 2007 and has courted its fair share of video-game controversies including attracting government attention for a semi-nude intimate scene in 2007, right down to a debunked theory that the Sandy Hook mass shooter was obsessed with the game (it later turned out to be his brother anyway). Assets from the game have even been used in a 2016 Donald Trump campaign video, before being removed after Electronic Arts claimed a copyright infringement.

It’s certainly never been quiet for Bioware and now Mass Effect is back in the spotlight it may even cause some of us to dig out our old copies of these classic games.

Paul McNally

Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine, PlayStation Pro, Amiga Action, Mega Action, ST Action, GQ, Loaded, and the The Mirror. He has also hosted panels at retro-gaming conventions and can regularly be found guesting on gaming podcasts and Twitch shows. He is obsessed with 3D printing and has worked with several major brands in the past to create content Believing that the reader deserves actually to enjoy what they are reading is a big part of Paul’s ethos when it comes to gaming journalism, elevating the sites he works on above the norm. Reach out on X.