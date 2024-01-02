Best of Steam 2023: Some surprises on top selling game list

Steam, the video game platform, has released its annual summary. In a tumultuous year for gaming, there are some reassuringly familiar faces, some expectations met, and some list entries that nobody could have predicted.

The Valve-owned storefront states that the list covers 1 Jan 2023 to 15 Dec 2023. They also note that certain specifics like revenue are kept private, so games have been grouped together and then randomly organized within sets, so we get a rough idea of performance without them revealing too much detail.

While no-one will be shocked to see Baldur’s Gate 3 and Starfield scooping up accolades left and right, Endnight Games’ Sons of the Forest is an indie game still in early access. The sequel to the 2014 game The Forest, Sons of the Forest is only Endnight’s second game. Set to launch in Feb 2024, the indie game already has a devoted fanbase and was a true under-the-radar success story this year.

Top Sellers

These are the nine games with the highest gross revenue in 2023:

Sons of the Forest

PUBG Battlegrounds (Free to Play)

Starfield

Lost Ark (Free to Play)

Destiny 2 (Free to Play)

Call of Duty HQ (CoD Modern Warfare 2 & 3, and Warzone)

Baldur’s Gate 3 – this year’s Game of the Year

Cyberpunk 2077

Dota 2 (Free to Play)

New Releases

These are the 11 games released in 2o23 that earned the highest revenue in the first two weeks after launch:

Remnant 2

Armored Core VI

Street Fighter 6

Jedi Survivor

Cities Skylines 2

Resident Evil 4 (remaster)

Starfield

Sons of the Forest

Payday 3

EA Sports FC 24

Baldur’s Gate 3

Most Played

These eight games all broke the sought-after 300,000 concurrent players mark on Steam in 2023:

Starfield

Lost Ark

Sons of the Forest

Goose Goose Duck

Dota 2

Destiny 2

PUBG Battlegrounds

Baldur’s Gate 3

Early Access

The highest revenue games that fully launched out of early access in 2023:

Everspace 2

Dave the Diver

My Time at Sandrock

Against the Storm

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Farlight 84

Baldur’s Gate 3

Demonologist

Sun Haven

War Tales

Marvel Snap

Ready or Not

Steam Deck

The most played games on the Steam Deck console in 2023, measured by daily active player counts throughout the year:

Elden Ring

Half-Life

Dave the Diver

Grand Theft Auto 5

Armored Core VI

Baldur’s Gate 3

Resident Evil 4 (remaster)

Vampire Survivors

Cyberpunk 2077

Starfield

Controller Friendly

The games with the highest unique number of controller users in 2023:

Resident Evil 4 (remaster)

Call of Duty HQ (CoD Modern Warfare 2 & 3, and Warzone)

EA Sports FIFA 23

NBA 2K23

Street Fighter 6

Elden Ring

EA Sports FC 24

Armored Core VI

Starfield

VR

The top VR-only games based on revenue in 2023:

BONEWORKS

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2

Gorilla Tag

Ghosts of Tabor

Blade and Sorcery

Pavlov

Beat Saber

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR

BONELAB

Featured image credit: Screenshot of Steam