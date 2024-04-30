Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Final Fantasy maker Square Enix cancels $140 Million worth of content

Final Fantasy maker Square Enix cancels $140 Million worth of content

Final Fantasy promotional image. Two anime characters stand with huge swords

The Japanese video game publisher Square Enix announces a $140 million hit as it revises its approach to the development of future games and links the staggering amount to the stoppage of certain productions.

A ‘Notification of Recognition of Extraordinary Losses’ has been published by the developers of the hit franchise Final Fantasy. This says “The Company expects to recognize approximately ¥22.1 billion in content abandonment losses on its books for the fiscal year ended March 2024.”

A meeting was held on March 27, 2024, involving the Board of Directors where a vote was passed on a “myriad” of changes in the environment surrounding the Group.

It notes how the Group has taken a revised approach “to the development of high-definition (HD) games to be more selective and focused in the allocation of development resources.”

Square Enix hasn’t made it known which games or in-development titles have been canceled or rescoped.

This news comes after the President of the company, Ryuji Kiryu, was said to be undertaking a drastic review of the development system in February.

Bloomberg reported that the president made a statement on February 5 at the financial results briefing to analysts where he allegedly announced: “We are reviewing what the organizational system that embodies the contents of the pipeline is and what is best on a zero basis.”

Square Enix sales almost flat despite launching new titles

On February 5, Square Enix released its financial earnings for the nine months of the fiscal year that ended on December 31, 2023.

The net sales were ¥257.6 billion ($1.7 billion) which represents a 1% increase year-on-year, meanwhile, profit stood at ¥26.8 billion ($180 million). The profit was down 42% year-on-year and Digital Entertainment net sales were down 2.5%.

Since the release, Foamstars launched a day later but sale figures are not yet known for this game. The next installment of the Final Fantasy 7 remake, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, was also released on February 29.

While official figures haven’t been published, rumors suggest that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth isn’t selling nearly as well as the first game in the reboot series.

As for Foamstars, this title has seen a nosedive in player count just two months after launch. A 54% decline in the PlayStation player base was noted within two weeks of launch.

Featured Image: Photo by Sven Piper on Unsplash

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

Final Fantasy promotional image. Two anime characters stand with huge swords
Final Fantasy maker Square Enix cancels $140 Million worth of content
Sophie Atkinson
An image of a female cycling along a beach front in Life By You
Life By You heads for early access as Life Sims prepare to take over your world once again
Paul McNally
An image of VASCO from Starfield with his thumb up.
Big Starfield update incoming amid news that its first expansion will arrive in the Fall
Paul McNally
The Xbox One and Xbox Series X consoles with game box arts in the background
How to share games on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S
Jacob Woodward
Characters from inZoi take a selfie
Upcoming life-sim inZOI ready to take on The Sims at its own game
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Final Fantasy promotional image. Two anime characters stand with huge swords
Gaming

Final Fantasy maker Square Enix cancels $140 Million worth of content
Sophie Atkinson41 seconds

The Japanese video game publisher Square Enix announces a $140 million hit as it revises its approach to the development of future games and links the staggering amount to the...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.