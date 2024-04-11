Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Foamstars’ player count plummets by 94% just two months after launch

Foamstars’ player count plummets by 94% just two months after launch

New Foamstar character Chloe Noir peaks behind a wall of foam
tl;dr

  • Foamstars, a game similar to Splatoon, has rapidly lost players post-launch.
  • Helldivers 2, in contrast, has seen a surge in player count.
  • Despite upcoming content updates, Foamstars faces a steep decline, according to True Trophies.

The Trylogic and Square Enix-developed title Foamstars has seen a nosedive in player count just two months after launch.

The game is in the same mold as Nintendo’s popular paint-spraying game Splatoon, but has suffered an irreversible loss quickly. This despite the foam party-shooter having more players at launch than the critically acclaimed multiplayer Helldivers 2, which hit the PlayStation storefront at the same time.

Helldivers 2 has seen an upsurge in concurrent player count, becoming the biggest-ever Sony launch on Steam, as we reported. Foamstars is thematically the opposite of Arrowhead Studio’s take on the team shooter. Foamstars also boasts the same tropes that have polarized modern multiplayer gamers who just want more content for their buck and fewer microtransactions tethered to timed releases

Foamstars’ PSN players bubble away

According to True Trophies, the shooter initially recorded a 54% decline in the PlayStation player base within the two weeks of launch. True Trophies analyzes gameplay data from more than 3.1 million PlayStation accounts.

That figure has now grown to 94.92%, with Sony console players moving on to other titles, earmarking a steady demise of the title. Despite this, the game will launch new content on April 12, titled Mysterious Swing, as part of the developer’s pledge to release content every six weeks.

Foamstars producer Kosuke Okatani posted via the PlayStation Blog about the update on April 4.

“Mysterious Swing will feature the newest Foamstar Chloe Noir,” he wrote. “Chloe Noir is a Foamstar who combines a charge rifle—that can shoot straight foam shots—with skills to hunt down opponents using her bubble beastie, Ciel. She blasts all her enemies with the utmost precision.”

The update also brings new skill gems that are used to strengthen Foamstars. These star gems can be crafted from resources gathered in the game called energy stones. However, these games have been renamed star gems, confusing players who were introduced to them as bubble gems. In any event, they have four slots available for these powerups.

Limited-time events will also be coming alongside the new content pack. Here are their schedules:

  • Ranked Party Tribe-Vibe schedule: April 12 at 6 p.m. — April 19 at 6 p.m. (PDT)
  • Ranked Party Lonestar schedule: April 19 at 6 p.m. — May 16 at 6 p.m. (PDT)

It remains to be seen if this new content can stop the multiplayer game from spiraling down the plughole. True Trophies’ analysis predicts a very unattended party to come for Foamstars.

Featured Image: PlayStation Blog.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Brian-Damien Morgan
Features Writer

Brian-Damien Morgan is an award-winning journalist and features writer. He was lucky enough to work in the print sector for many UK newspapers before embarking on a successful career as a digital broadcaster and specialist. His work has spanned the public and private media sectors of the United Kingdom for almost two decades. Since 2007, Brian has continued to add to a long list of publications and institutions, most notably as Editor of the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, winning multiple awards for his writing and digital broadcasting efforts. Brian would then go on to be integral to the Legacy 2014,…

Related News

In-game image of Fallout 4 showing new characters, one in bulky power armor, representing the series Enclave faction.
Fallout 4’s next-gen update finally arrives, in time for Amazon’s hit show
Owen Good
Xbox Game Pass updates on a screen show off new interface
Microsoft unveils new test user interface for Xbox Cloud Gaming
Brian-Damien Morgan
New Foamstar character Chloe Noir peaks behind a wall of foam
Foamstars’ player count plummets by 94% just two months after launch
Brian-Damien Morgan
A photo of the Elgato Fallout range of gear
Stream like you are in the Fallout Vault with this themed gear from Elgato
Paul McNally
promotional title card for Vampire Survivors showing a scowling, undead man with a Dracula-type high collar behind the words Vampire Survivors
Vampire Survivors is finally coming to PlayStation — but first, Contra DLC!
Owen Good

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

In-game image of Fallout 4 showing new characters, one in bulky power armor, representing the series Enclave faction.
Gaming

Fallout 4's next-gen update finally arrives, in time for Amazon's hit show
Owen Good1 hour

The long anticipated “next-gen” — really it’s the current generation — version of Fallout 4 launches on April 25, coinciding somewhat with all the interest in, and critical acclaim for,...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.