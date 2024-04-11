Foamstars’ player count plummets by 94% just two months after launch

The Trylogic and Square Enix-developed title Foamstars has seen a nosedive in player count just two months after launch.

The game is in the same mold as Nintendo’s popular paint-spraying game Splatoon, but has suffered an irreversible loss quickly. This despite the foam party-shooter having more players at launch than the critically acclaimed multiplayer Helldivers 2, which hit the PlayStation storefront at the same time.

Helldivers 2 has seen an upsurge in concurrent player count, becoming the biggest-ever Sony launch on Steam, as we reported. Foamstars is thematically the opposite of Arrowhead Studio’s take on the team shooter. Foamstars also boasts the same tropes that have polarized modern multiplayer gamers who just want more content for their buck and fewer microtransactions tethered to timed releases

Foamstars’ PSN players bubble away

According to True Trophies, the shooter initially recorded a 54% decline in the PlayStation player base within the two weeks of launch. True Trophies analyzes gameplay data from more than 3.1 million PlayStation accounts.

That figure has now grown to 94.92%, with Sony console players moving on to other titles, earmarking a steady demise of the title. Despite this, the game will launch new content on April 12, titled Mysterious Swing, as part of the developer’s pledge to release content every six weeks.

Foamstars producer Kosuke Okatani posted via the PlayStation Blog about the update on April 4.

“Mysterious Swing will feature the newest Foamstar Chloe Noir,” he wrote. “Chloe Noir is a Foamstar who combines a charge rifle—that can shoot straight foam shots—with skills to hunt down opponents using her bubble beastie, Ciel. She blasts all her enemies with the utmost precision.”

The update also brings new skill gems that are used to strengthen Foamstars. These star gems can be crafted from resources gathered in the game called energy stones. However, these games have been renamed star gems, confusing players who were introduced to them as bubble gems. In any event, they have four slots available for these powerups.

Limited-time events will also be coming alongside the new content pack. Here are their schedules:

Ranked Party Tribe-Vibe schedule: April 12 at 6 p.m. — April 19 at 6 p.m. (PDT)

Ranked Party Lonestar schedule: April 19 at 6 p.m. — May 16 at 6 p.m. (PDT)

It remains to be seen if this new content can stop the multiplayer game from spiraling down the plughole. True Trophies’ analysis predicts a very unattended party to come for Foamstars.

Featured Image: PlayStation Blog.