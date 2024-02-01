FOAMSTARS reveals roadmap to Season 6 with a new season every five weeks

New details have emerged for the four-vs-four party shooter FOAMSTARS. The title drops on PlayStation Plus for PS5 and PS4 on February 6th and with it comes a series of seasonal breakdowns.

The reveal of the Square Enix-developed title on X shows the six seasons and what gamers can expect throughout 2024:

Want a look at everything coming to #FOAMSTARS in 2024? Bookmark this roadmap for everything coming up to Season 6! pic.twitter.com/uTFkA8HVeB — FOAMSTARS (@foamstarsgame) January 31, 2024

Each season pass will run for five weeks and come with new maps, playable FOAMSTARS and events like most popular battle royal and player-v-player (PVP) gaming experiences.

4V4 Game modes include: Smash the Star, Happy Bath Survival and Rubber Duck Party. The game offers free and paid-for season passes that will no doubt carry the trend of updated in-game buffs and time-sensitive cosmetics.

The game states via the FOAMSTAR’s site that “unlike other multiplayer shooters, you aren’t spraying bullets – you’re spraying foam! You can use your bubbly ballistics to build new terrain, surf round at superfast speeds, create vantage points and much more! And of course, you can foam up your rivals to claim victory too!”

Season One: Starry Pop

The game is part of Playstation Monthly, so PS5 and PS4 subscribers will grab this new shooter at no additional cost, so the initial release is the best time to grab it to save paying at a later date.

The initial Season, Starry Pop, takes place between Tuesday, February 6, 2024, and Friday, March 8, 2024. This window gives players the chance to compete as CEO and FOAMSTAR Mel T , who is also a part of the premium season pass. Season pass modes include Ranked Party Lonestar, a mode for solo players, and Ranked Party Tribe-Vibe, a team mode of up to 4 players.

FOAMSTARS inaugural season also has limited-time events, like the All Mel T Party mode where “all players battle it out as the dangerously precocious CEO”.

An Invisible Party mode where all players can’t be seen is part of this first campaign. The first team to score 10 takedowns, or ‘chills’ becomes the winner.

Rank Points are the experience points (XP) of FOAMSTARS and will allow players to level up through seven tiers; Bronze Star, Gold Star, Platinum Star, Diamond Star, Super Star and Party Legend.

FOAMSTARS producer Kosuke Okatani confirmed earlier this month that artificial intelligence (AI) models would be used for the title including Midjourney creations. This comes as a raft of pressures have been placed on employees as the company pursues AI to “reshape” its creations.