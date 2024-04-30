This highly rated game has arrived on Xbox Game Pass

A new game has been added to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service this week and reviews of gameplay are extremely favorable with an almost perfect rating on Steam.

The Rewinder game is the newest addition and is available for both console and PC users to give it a try. It’s based on Chinese mythology and is pitched as an adventure puzzle game.

As the game was originally released in 2021, it has already amassed thousands of reviews and gamers have scored it highly. In the last 30 days, over 61 reviews have been posted and 93% of them are very positive.

In total, 5,951 people have reviewed the game on Steam, with 96% of them being overwhelmingly positive. One reviewer describes it as being a “beautiful game” and asks “How is pixel art this emotional and dynamic possible!”

Another says The Rewinder is a “well crafted bite-size game that can easily be played through in one sitting.

“The characters are interesting and it tells a good core story in a relatively new setting. Some light puzzle solving keeps things mixed up enough to keep it away from a pure visual novel approach. Great to play with someone watching so you can go through it together.”

It’s not known how long the game will be available through the Game Pass model.

What is The Rewinder Game?

Developed by Misty Mountain Studio, The Rewinder was published back in 2021 but was originally only available for Xbox consoles.

The official description for the game says: “The Rewinder is a 2D Side-Scrolling Point & Click puzzle game inspired by Chinese mythology and folklore.

“In the game, the main character is a special ‘agent’ who helps the spirits of the dead to get rebirth[ed] from the Underworld.

“To help the spirits, the player has to travel between the past and the present of an abundant village to find clues and solve problems. The game is narrative-based and rendered by pixel art which mimics traditional ink painting.”

