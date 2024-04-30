Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home This highly rated game has arrived on Xbox Game Pass

This highly rated game has arrived on Xbox Game Pass

The Rewinder cover image

A new game has been added to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service this week and reviews of gameplay are extremely favorable with an almost perfect rating on Steam.

The Rewinder game is the newest addition and is available for both console and PC users to give it a try. It’s based on Chinese mythology and is pitched as an adventure puzzle game.

As the game was originally released in 2021, it has already amassed thousands of reviews and gamers have scored it highly. In the last 30 days, over 61 reviews have been posted and 93% of them are very positive.

In total, 5,951 people have reviewed the game on Steam, with 96% of them being overwhelmingly positive. One reviewer describes it as being a “beautiful game” and asks “How is pixel art this emotional and dynamic possible!”

Another says The Rewinder is a “well crafted bite-size game that can easily be played through in one sitting.

“The characters are interesting and it tells a good core story in a relatively new setting. Some light puzzle solving keeps things mixed up enough to keep it away from a pure visual novel approach. Great to play with someone watching so you can go through it together.”

It’s not known how long the game will be available through the Game Pass model.

What is The Rewinder Game?

Developed by Misty Mountain Studio, The Rewinder was published back in 2021 but was originally only available for Xbox consoles.

The official description for the game says: “The Rewinder is a 2D Side-Scrolling Point & Click puzzle game inspired by Chinese mythology and folklore.

“In the game, the main character is a special ‘agent’ who helps the spirits of the dead to get rebirth[ed] from the Underworld.

“To help the spirits, the player has to travel between the past and the present of an abundant village to find clues and solve problems. The game is narrative-based and rendered by pixel art which mimics traditional ink painting.”

Featured Image: Photo by Jonathan Kemper on Unsplash

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

The Rewinder cover image
This highly rated game has arrived on Xbox Game Pass
Sophie Atkinson
Final Fantasy promotional image. Two anime characters stand with huge swords
Final Fantasy maker Square Enix cancels $140 Million worth of content
Sophie Atkinson
An image of a female cycling along a beach front in Life By You
Life By You heads for early access as Life Sims prepare to take over your world once again
Paul McNally
An image of VASCO from Starfield with his thumb up.
Big Starfield update incoming amid news that its first expansion will arrive in the Fall
Paul McNally
The Xbox One and Xbox Series X consoles with game box arts in the background
How to share games on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S
Jacob Woodward

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

The Rewinder cover image
Gaming

This highly rated game has arrived on Xbox Game Pass
Sophie Atkinson32 seconds

A new game has been added to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service this week and reviews of gameplay are extremely favorable with an almost perfect rating on Steam. The...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.