What’s coming to Xbox Game Pass in April?

Now that we have dispensed with the ‘hilarity’ of April Fool’s Day and you can now begin to believe what you read on the internet, we are here to tell you that, the Switch is not getting VR, you can’t charm worms and generally to ask you to just stop believing everything you read.

You can however believe this. Xbox has announced at least some of the games that will be making their way to the Game Pass subscription service this month so you can begin to play your gaming time, especially if you are a hoarder of Gamer Points.

As ever there is a solid mix of genres to cover all the bases so let’s have a look at what is coming, on what format, and when.

Superhot: Mind Control Delete (Cloud, Console, and PC) has been here before but it makes a welcome return from today. Superhot games we firmly believe are better enjoyed on the Quest 3 but if VR is not an option for you, this is still definitely worth a download.

EA Sports PGA Tour (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S) EA Play – arrives as part of the collab with EA Play and is of course this year’s reboot of the famous old golfing title. Golfing games have tended to stray from the realistic in recent years, but if you pine for the good old days when gold was just golf, you can grab this from April 4th.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) Another famous old game arrives in its polished, more recent form exactly a week later on April 11th and sees Lara back on form and comes complete with the seven DLCs and all the extra cosmetics that were released over time.

LEGO 2K Drive (Cloud and Console)

Coming to just console, although you will be able to play on a PC if you use Xbox Cloud Gaming with the Ultimate tier of Game Pass is Lego 2K drive landing tomorrow (April 3rd).

Race anywhere, play with anyone, build your dream rides, and defeat a cast of wild racing rivals for the coveted Sky Trophy!

Everything coming to Game Pass in April

So, having picked out a few highlights, here is the definitive list of what has been announced so far.