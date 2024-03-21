Subscribe
Home Xbox Game Pass gets cowboy vampire-slayer classic today, just in time for weekend

A cinematic shot from Evil West

We aren’t short of great games to play at the moment, especially if you are packing an Xbox Game Pass subscription. This week we have already had Lightyear Frontier to keep us more than bust, but today we get a bonus in the shape of the excellent Evil West from Flying Wild Hog.

Now two of my favorite action games in recent times come from the computers at Flying Wild Hog, Shadow Warrior 3, and Evil West, to so see the latter opened up to a wider audience with no extra financial risk is great.

Evil West can be played either single-player or co-op and will take around 30 hours to complete so it is a decent-sized weekend endeavor to undertake.

The description of Evil West reads:

Evil never sleeps… but it bleeds.

A dark menace consumes the American frontier. As one of the last agents in a top-secret vampire-hunting institute, you are the final line between humanity and a deep-rooted terror that now emerges from the shadows. Rise up to become a Wild West Superhero, eradicate the vampire threat, and save the United States!

In visceral, explosive combat, unleash hell with your firearms, lightning-fueled gauntlet, and gadgets. Kill bloodthirsty monstrosities in style as a lone hunter or in co-op with a friend. Explore and fight in a narrative-driven campaign while upgrading your weapons and hunting tools. Unlock new perks to evolve your monster-slaying mastery, crafting your own playstyle to defeat the supernatural hordes.

Battle alone or with a friend in stylish, gory action combat

Myths and legends retold within a stylized, weird Wild West universe

Evolve with perks, upgradable weapons, and tools

Explore and fight through a story-driven campaign to save America

Evil West is a gloriously violent rampage through the Wild West, and like the majority of Flying Wild Hog games, the dialogue is a bit X-rated at times. Watch it if you play the above trailer through your speakers at work!

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

