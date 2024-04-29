Languagesx
Joy-Cons on Nintendo Switch 2 said to be 'magnetically' attached

Joy-Cons on Nintendo Switch 2 said to be ‘magnetically’ attached

Original Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons shown in photo with a black background. The red Joy-Con is laid at the bottom, with the blue Joy-Con over the top. These could be different from Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons.
TL:DR

  • Rumors suggest Nintendo's next Switch iteration may feature magnetic attachment for Joy-Cons, deviating from the traditional click-in method.
  • The Switch 2 is rumored to have a larger size, improved battery life, a 120Hz display, but only 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.
  • Speculation hints at a potential price increase to $400 for the new Switch model, aimed to launch possibly in early 2025.

The slide-on Joy-Cons may be seeing a switch up on the newest variant of the Nintendo device, according to a report from Spanish-language gaming news site Vandal.

Instead of the easy and much-loved way of clicking in the controllers, the report suggests the Japanese company could be opting for a magnetic attachment mechanism instead.

Vandal says they’ve received information from manufacturers who have had contact with the successor of the Nintendo Switch after being allowed to put their hands in an opaque box so they can understand its dimensions and design without compromising the secrecy of the hardware.

The new Switch 2 controllers are said to attach to the screen magnetically, making it difficult to be fully compatible with the current Joy-Cons.

The accessory manufacturer also told the Spanish publisher that Nintendo is waiting to have a more powerful catalog before the Nintendo Switch 2 goes on sale. This suggests the release is more likely to be next year, although there has been no indication of this from the developer.

What to expect from the Nintendo Switch 2

The video game company hasn’t revealed any sneak peeks for the release, nor is the actual date known. That hasn’t stopped the rumor mill though, with suggestions this could be early 2025.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is rumored to be bigger than the original, but not as big as the Steam Deck. In a report from the Taiwanese Economic Forum on Reddit, there’s a suggestion we could see a greatly improved battery life, alongside a 120Hz display.

The report also suggests the Switch 2 is getting just 8GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

While the rumors haven’t been confirmed, there is another suggestion the update could result in a price hike. Some suggest the cost rise will be around 33% to the $400 mark.

The translation on the Taiwanese forum reads: “It is widely rumored in the industry that Nintendo is expected to launch a new Switch this year to capture the market. In response to the pressure of global inflation and the weak yen, the price of the new product will be unprecedentedly raised. The retail price will be raised from $300 to $400, a 33% increase.”

Featured Image: Photo by Lucas Santos on Unsplash

Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Original Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons shown in photo with a black background. The red Joy-Con is laid at the bottom, with the blue Joy-Con over the top. These could be different from Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons.
Gaming

Joy-Cons on Nintendo Switch 2 said to be ‘magnetically’ attached
Sophie Atkinson43 seconds

The slide-on Joy-Cons may be seeing a switch up on the newest variant of the Nintendo device, according to a report from Spanish-language gaming news site Vandal. Instead of the...

