The Finals' Attack and Defend game mode set to be unveiled

The Finals’ Attack and Defend game mode set to be unveiled

The new game mode is expected to be revealed live on YouTube
The new game mode is expected to be revealed live on YouTube
TL:DR

  • Embark Studios teases 'Attack and Defend' mode for The Finals in patch 2.6.0, alongside announced nerfs.
  • Watch the reveal trailer on The Finals’ YouTube channel on April 29 at 8am PT/11am ET/4pm BST.
  • New mode speculated to be 5v5, drawing inspiration from classic modes like Search and Destroy.

The Finals’ developer Embark Studios is reportedly set to tease a massive update for the free-to-play shooter. The Finals’ new game mode is known as Attack and Defend, which is expected to be revealed today (April 29).

According to VideoGamer, Embark clarified that last week’s absence of updates was due to their focus on developing “Something very cool.” This project has been unveiled as ‘Attack and Defend.’ According to a recent playtest, this addition will feature eliminations and is set to be included in patch 2.6.0, which will also include announced nerfs that have apparently polarized its fanbase.

Patch 2.6.0 is slated for release this week, which means that the debut of the new The Finals game mode isn’t far off.

How to watch The Finals Attack and Defend game mode reveal

A live countdown is underway on The Finals’ YouTube channel, offering players the chance to gear up for the reveal trailer of the Attack and Defend mode. Players can watch it live at 8am PT/ 11am ET/ 4pm BST on April 29.

It appears the mode will adopt a 5v5 format, similar to that of Season 2’s Power Shift mode. Earlier teases in the game hinted at a new mode involving computer terminals, set on the SYS$HORIZON map. This mode’s concept bears similarities to Search and Destroy modes seen in other popular multiplayer games. Additionally, recent playtests suggest that this mode may draw inspiration from a classic mode typically seen in Call of Duty.

Since it’s announced as ‘coming this week,’ the new game may be released on May 1, given that weekly updates usually occur on Wednesday. However, this date is not confirmed at the time of writing.

The Finals game modes

The Finals features four game modes which are Quick Cash, Bank It, Ranked, and Unranked Tournament.

  • Quick Cash: Quick Cash is a low-stakes, casual mode where teams compete to secure one vault at a time. The goal is to collect and extract two vaults. Players enjoy fast respawns, making the gameplay more dynamic and less punishing.
  • Bank It: Bank It is a 12-player, Rumble-style mode to amass as much cash as possible within a 15-minute limit. Players are divided into four teams of three. In this mode, players accumulate cash continuously and defeating other players allows you to collect their money as well.
  • Ranked and Unranked Tournament: The Ranked Tournament represents the pinnacle of competitive play in The Finals. It involves 16 teams vying to extract more money than their opponents. True to its name, matches are conducted in a tournament-style format, adding to the intensity and challenge.

Featured image: Embark Studios

tags
Suswati Basu
Tech journalist

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google.

