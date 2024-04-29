The Finals’ Attack and Defend game mode set to be unveiled

The Finals’ developer Embark Studios is reportedly set to tease a massive update for the free-to-play shooter. The Finals’ new game mode is known as Attack and Defend, which is expected to be revealed today (April 29).

According to VideoGamer, Embark clarified that last week’s absence of updates was due to their focus on developing “Something very cool.” This project has been unveiled as ‘Attack and Defend.’ According to a recent playtest, this addition will feature eliminations and is set to be included in patch 2.6.0, which will also include announced nerfs that have apparently polarized its fanbase.

Patch 2.6.0 is slated for release this week, which means that the debut of the new The Finals game mode isn’t far off.

How to watch The Finals Attack and Defend game mode reveal

A live countdown is underway on The Finals’ YouTube channel, offering players the chance to gear up for the reveal trailer of the Attack and Defend mode. Players can watch it live at 8am PT/ 11am ET/ 4pm BST on April 29.

It appears the mode will adopt a 5v5 format, similar to that of Season 2’s Power Shift mode. Earlier teases in the game hinted at a new mode involving computer terminals, set on the SYS$HORIZON map. This mode’s concept bears similarities to Search and Destroy modes seen in other popular multiplayer games. Additionally, recent playtests suggest that this mode may draw inspiration from a classic mode typically seen in Call of Duty.

Since it’s announced as ‘coming this week,’ the new game may be released on May 1, given that weekly updates usually occur on Wednesday. However, this date is not confirmed at the time of writing.

The Finals game modes

The Finals features four game modes which are Quick Cash, Bank It, Ranked, and Unranked Tournament.

Bank It is a 12-player, Rumble-style mode to amass as much cash as possible within a 15-minute limit. Players are divided into four teams of three. In this mode, players accumulate cash continuously and defeating other players allows you to collect their money as well. Ranked and Unranked Tournament: The Ranked Tournament represents the pinnacle of competitive play in The Finals. It involves 16 teams vying to extract more money than their opponents. True to its name, matches are conducted in a tournament-style format, adding to the intensity and challenge.

Featured image: Embark Studios