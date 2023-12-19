The Finals to get more robust anti-cheat measures after player complaints

The Finals surprisingly launched without warning after The Game Awards and since then has gone on to be a breakout hit, challenging even the mighty Call of Duty for players and reinvigorating the FPS genre.

As players of most games with any modicum of success already well know, the more people attracted to play, the more cheats will turn up and try to hit the top of the rankings using as little skill as possible.

Now it is the turn of The Finals to suffer at the hand of the cheating wrecking ball, with many players complaining games in ranked mode are virtually unplayable due to the actions of those cheating.

With players demanding action and Embark Studios staying quiet on the matter initially, the silence has now broken with a post from Embark’s Dusty Gustafsson on the studio’s Discord that reads, “Over the past few days, we’ve had a technical issue that prevented us from banning cheaters efficiently. We’re now nearing a solution to this bug, and we’ve already begun re-upping our anti-cheat measures again.

“Thanks for your patience as we continue to sort through issues. Keeping the game a smooth, safe, and fair space for players is our biggest priority. We’re in this for the long haul.”

🛠️ The first patch of Season 1 is chock-full of quality-of-life improvements and general fixes. The one everyone here is most happy about: the doors in Las Vegas won’t open in the wrong direction anymore — that was so annoying! 🛠️ pic.twitter.com/RZ2wxNTvem — THE FINALS (@reachthefinals) December 15, 2023

The Finals uses Easy Anti-Cheat which is also found in Fortnite and Apex Legends, two other main first-person shooters, but Embark says it will be making changes to the system to improve things.

Gustaffson continued, “EAC isn’t our only anti-cheat measure. We have a lot of things going on at once. But we have been dealing with an issue that’s caused a ton of headaches. I hope your experience is about to get better. Please give us time to fix things. We’re new and fine-tuning. I have faith in the team.”

The Finals has a lot of love at the moment and hasn’t suffered the kinds of complaints The Day Before had. The community is backing the devs to sort out the issue, and hopefully, the incoming changes will eradicate the problem players once and for all.