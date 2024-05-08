US presidential candidate RFK to speak at crypto conference

Independent U.S. presidential candidate known for his pro-cryptocurrency stance Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is set to speak at the upcoming Consensus 2024 crypto conference in Austin, Texas.

Kennedy will explain his support for cryptocurrency and self-custody at the event, according to a press release from crypto news outlet and the event’s organizer Coindesk. He said:

I’m looking forward to speaking later this month at Consensus 2024. I am determined to keep America the world leader in blockchain innovation. […] We can’t allow hostile regulators to drive this technology abroad.

Kennedy — an environmental lawyer and member of the prominent Democratic Kennedy family — has taken a position on crypto much different from his Democratic counterparts. While many Democrats remain skeptical or opposed to cryptocurrencies, Kennedy has openly embraced them in his campaign. He recently has gone as far as vowing to back the dollar with Bitcoin (BTC) and exempt the cryptocurrency from taxes if elected.

A pro-crypto democrat?

Kennedy is polling significantly behind the presumptive Republican and Democratic candidates, Donald Trump and incumbent Joe Biden, respectively. Kennedy decided to run as an independent candidate after failing to gain traction in the Democratic primary.

The endorsement of cryptocurrency by a member of the Kennedy family, known for their strong Democratic roots, is a surprising piece of trivia. John F. Kennedy — the current candidate’s uncle — served as the U.S. president in the 1960s, while his father, Robert F. Kennedy, served as the U.S. Attorney General during that administration before running for president himself.

As the 2024 U.S. presidential election approaches, the topic of cryptocurrency has become increasingly politicized, with Republicans generally being more pro-crypto compared to Democrats. Current United States President Joe Biden caused an outcry from the crypto industry with a recently proposed 30% tax on crypto mining power and faced criticism for potentially harming the industry and erasing investor wealth.

Crypto has seen increasing pressure from United States regulators over the past years. At the end of 2023, United States publicly traded exchange Coinbase petitioned the SEC for crypto-specific rules that would make it clearer what is expected from crypto companies — but the regulator rejected the request.