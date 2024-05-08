Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home US presidential candidate RFK to speak at crypto conference

US presidential candidate RFK to speak at crypto conference

A confident Robert F. Kennedy Jr. standing at a podium, passionately speaking about cryptocurrency, with a large Bitcoin logo projected on a screen behind him. The audience is filled with enthusiastic supporters waving pro-crypto banners.
TL:DR

  • Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to speak at Consensus 2024 in Austin, Texas.
  • He advocates for cryptocurrency and self-custody, supporting backing the dollar with Bitcoin.
  • Kennedy's pro-crypto stance contrasts with many Democrats, highlighting growing political polarization on the issue.

Independent U.S. presidential candidate known for his pro-cryptocurrency stance Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is set to speak at the upcoming Consensus 2024 crypto conference in Austin, Texas.

Kennedy will explain his support for cryptocurrency and self-custody at the event, according to a press release from crypto news outlet and the event’s organizer Coindesk. He said:

I’m looking forward to speaking later this month at Consensus 2024. I am determined to keep America the world leader in blockchain innovation. […] We can’t allow hostile regulators to drive this technology abroad.

Kennedy — an environmental lawyer and member of the prominent Democratic Kennedy family — has taken a position on crypto much different from his Democratic counterparts. While many Democrats remain skeptical or opposed to cryptocurrencies, Kennedy has openly embraced them in his campaign. He recently has gone as far as vowing to back the dollar with Bitcoin (BTC) and exempt the cryptocurrency from taxes if elected.

A pro-crypto democrat?

Kennedy is polling significantly behind the presumptive Republican and Democratic candidates, Donald Trump and incumbent Joe Biden, respectively. Kennedy decided to run as an independent candidate after failing to gain traction in the Democratic primary.

The endorsement of cryptocurrency by a member of the Kennedy family, known for their strong Democratic roots, is a surprising piece of trivia. John F. Kennedy — the current candidate’s uncle — served as the U.S. president in the 1960s, while his father, Robert F. Kennedy, served as the U.S. Attorney General during that administration before running for president himself.

As the 2024 U.S. presidential election approaches, the topic of cryptocurrency has become increasingly politicized, with Republicans generally being more pro-crypto compared to Democrats. Current United States President Joe Biden caused an outcry from the crypto industry with a recently proposed 30% tax on crypto mining power and faced criticism for potentially harming the industry and erasing investor wealth.

Crypto has seen increasing pressure from United States regulators over the past years. At the end of 2023, United States publicly traded exchange Coinbase petitioned the SEC for crypto-specific rules that would make it clearer what is expected from crypto companies — but the regulator rejected the request.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Radek Zielinski
Tech Journalist

Radek Zielinski is an experienced technology and financial journalist with a passion for cybersecurity and futurology.

Related News

Render (RNDR) Price Prediction 2024 - Next AI Crypto to Watch?
Render (RNDR) Price Prediction 2024 – Next AI Crypto to Watch?
Petar Jovanović
A confident Robert F. Kennedy Jr. standing at a podium, passionately speaking about cryptocurrency, with a large Bitcoin logo projected on a screen behind him. The audience is filled with enthusiastic supporters waving pro-crypto banners.
US presidential candidate RFK to speak at crypto conference
Radek Zielinski
A digital illustration of a kangaroo holding a Bitcoin, with the Australian flag and the ATO logo in the background, symbolizing the Australian government's interest in regulating cryptocurrency.
Australia pursues crypto buyers’ info in tax probe
Radek Zielinski
Robinhood crypto app in use
SEC could sue Robinhood as security violation investigation continues
Rachael Davies
‘WienerAI’ Launches Crypto Presale as Analysts Highlight WAI's Potential - Next Meme Coin to Watch?
‘WienerAI’ Raises Over $1 Million in Crypto Presale as Analysts Highlight WAI’s Potential – Next Meme Coin to Watch?
Petar Jovanović

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Render (RNDR) Price Prediction 2024 - Next AI Crypto to Watch?
Cryptocurrency

Render (RNDR) Price Prediction 2024 - Next AI Crypto to Watch?
Petar Jovanović2 hours

Render (RNDR) outperformed other top AI cryptos in the last seven days with an impressive 40% pump. While other notable AI coins such as NEAR, GRT, and TAO also experienced...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.