Coinbase’s petition for crypto-specific rules rejected by SEC

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has rejected a petition from Coinbase, a leading U.S. crypto exchange, for the establishment of tailored rules for digital assets. The decision, announced on Friday, underscores the SEC’s stance that the existing securities regime is adequate for governing crypto asset securities.

SEC Chair Gary Gensler, in a statement accompanying the denial, emphasized that the current laws sufficiently cover crypto asset securities. He highlighted the SEC’s ongoing efforts in rule proposals aimed directly at regulating crypto businesses and noted the enforcement division’s success in addressing industry malpractices. Gensler also stressed the importance of maintaining the commission’s discretion in setting its rulemaking priorities.

Coinbase had initially applied pressure on the SEC in 2022, seeking a response to its request for a more tailored regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies. This move came before Coinbase faced a lawsuit from the SEC, accusing it of operating as an unregistered securities exchange.

Coinbase’s Chief Legal Officer, Paul Grewal, expressed disappointment with the SEC’s decision, labeling it an “abdication of its duty.” Grewal argued for the need for clearer laws and regulations in the crypto industry and announced plans to challenge the SEC’s rejection in court.

Commissioners Hester Peirce and Mark Uyeda, who opposed the SEC’s denial, encouraged ongoing dialogue and specific rule changes to support the crypto industry’s growth within the United States.

The debate over crypto regulation

The SEC’s decision comes amid a broader debate over the need for industry-specific regulations for cryptocurrencies in the U.S. While legislative efforts in Congress have shown progress, they have yet to cross the finish line. The Financial Stability Oversight Council, which includes the SEC chairman, recently concluded in its annual report that the crypto industry requires Congress to step in with regulations.

The rejection of Coinbase’s petition marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing discussion about the appropriate regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies. As the industry continues to evolve, the need for clear and effective regulations remains a critical issue for stakeholders and regulators alike.