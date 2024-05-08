Dubai’s Gaming Visa aims to attract global gaming workforce by 2033

Dubai is charging ahead with its vision of becoming a leading city in global gaming revenue as it opens its doors to innovators under the new ‘Gaming Visa.’

The visa offering is part of Dubai’s ambitious ‘Program for Gaming 2033’ plan which aims to increase GDP by $1 billion and bring in 30,000 jobs.

Exact details around the length of the visa haven’t yet been disclosed, but it’s described as being a ‘long-term’ offering which is granted under the ‘Creative and Talented Accreditation certificate.’

Again, specifics into the types of people and job roles the city is accepting haven’t been outlined but the website states it’s aimed towards attracting “talented professionals in the video game industry.” Although the application form does state you must be 25 years or older to apply.

The program spans three main areas which could give a further indication of who the city is looking for. These span talent, content, and technology. The application form for the gaming visa is open now, suggesting successful applicants could soon be making their way to the city of gold.

Plans to make Dubai a leader in gaming

Overseen by the Dubai Future Foundation, the Program for Gaming 2033 focuses on bringing together digital content creators and training and job opportunities in partnership with international companies.

It will also support entrepreneurs and innovators as educational and training programs will be run over the next several years.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation explains what the program is all about on the official website.

“Through the launch of ‘Dubai Program for Gaming 2033,’ our objective is to establish an incubating environment for developers and to draw leading technology companies from across the globe, particularly those specialising in digital content and experiences.

“The programme will offer support to developers, designers, programmers, as well as entrepreneurs and startups in the creative industries.”

Featured Image: Photo by David Rodrigo on Unsplash