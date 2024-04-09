Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Apple Vision Pro app developers are blocked from certain data, but users should be grateful

Apple Vision Pro app developers are blocked from certain data, but users should be grateful

A product image of the Apple Vision Pro, which resembles a large pair of black goggles.
tl;dr

  • Apple's Vision Pro restricts app access to built-in cameras.
  • Privacy concerns drive Apple's decision, learning from past controversies.
  • Consumers likely appreciate Apple's focus on privacy over convenience.

Apple’s security restrictions for the Vision Pro are creating roadblocks for app developers but future users will be glad to see the privacy protections in place.

Vision Pro launched only in the United States With back in February, with China and several other countries expected later this year. So it’s no surprise that app developers want to get a piece of the pie. However, according to The Information via 9to5Mac, Apple is limiting the types of apps that companies want to make.

Developers have complained that they can’t use the device’s in-built cameras. For example, Antony Vitillo, developer of AR fitness game HitMotion, stated that he wanted to access the product’s cameras so that users could ‘interact’ with real-world items like punching bags.

Apple Vision Pro’s privacy boundaries

However, Apple doesn’t let apps access that level of data for privacy reasons – and with good reason. It’s not too long ago that people will remember the controversy around the Google Glass AR headset.

Users were uncomfortable with the omnipresence of a camera on a headset, with widespread concerns about data protection and privacy.

Apple has long been known for strong privacy measures, so users and developers can expect it to be no less tight with this kind of a product, too. While some apps might want access to the camera for purely practical, useful reasons, opening up that door could also allow in some maliciously minded people or groups.

No matter how good the app might be, it’s likely not worth handing over potentially unlimited access to a camera that people will have on display in their homes. With recent data from HP, reported on by Forbes, showing that 49% of Americans are concerned about someone watching them through their webcam, it can only be a welcome obstacle from the point of view of consumers.

It’s lucky that Apple has one tick in its book regarding the Vision Pro at least, after catching criticism upon its release for the eye-watering price tag.

Featured image: Apple

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

Related News

A product image of the Apple Vision Pro, which resembles a large pair of black goggles.
Apple Vision Pro app developers are blocked from certain data, but users should be grateful
Rachael Davies
Spotify launches AI Playlist allowing users to create playlists with prompt. An image showcasing Spotify's AI playlist creation process on a smartphone. The first screen invites users to type what they want to hear, with a sample prompt provided. The second screen displays the AI working on the request, and the third screen presents a finished playlist titled "Main Character Vibes" ready to be created. The vibrant background gradients and clear instructions emphasize the app's ease of use and personalization features.
Spotify launches AI Playlist allowing users to create playlists with prompt
Suswati Basu
Apple opens App Store to game emulators amid EU pressure. An illustration of a hand holding an iPhone, with the screen showing the App Store icon. On the backdrop, there is a highlighted app icon for 'Retro Arcade Classics', a game emulator, surrounded by other app icons.
Apple opens App Store to game emulators amid EU pressure
Suswati Basu
Google could launch Find My Device network in early April. A hand holding a smartphone with the Google logo magnifying glass icon overlaid on a background of concentric circles in Google's colors.
Google could launch Find My Device network in early April
Suswati Basu
Here's a list of countries have a TikTok ban and why. An image of a person holding a smartphone with a "BANNED" stamp over the screen, set against a backdrop of the Earth and vibrant pink and blue rays emanating from behind. The implication is that the content, likely an app such as TikTok, is banned in certain areas of the world.
Here’s a list of countries that have a TikTok ban and why
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A product image of the Apple Vision Pro, which resembles a large pair of black goggles.
Apps

Apple Vision Pro app developers are blocked from certain data, but users should be grateful
Rachael Davies30 seconds

Apple's security restrictions for the Vision Pro are creating roadblocks for app developers but future users will be glad to see the privacy protections in place. Vision Pro launched only...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.