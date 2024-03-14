Apple Vision Pro expected to launch in nine countries soon

After Apple Vision Pro’s initial release in the United States, Apple now appears to be preparing to launch in nine other countries.

Apple Vision Pro currently only supports English (US) and Emoji as languages but a closer look at the code that underpins the technology by MacRumors suggests that preparations are underway for 12 new languages coming soon.

Apple plans for a wider Vision Pro launch

This is a vital step to bringing the Vision Pro to new countries. The code appears to demonstrate that Apple is planning to add support for the following languages:

Cantonese, Traditional

Chinese, Simplified

English (Australia)

English (Canada)

English (Japan)

English (Singapore)

English (UK)

French (Canada)

French (France)

German (Germany)

Japanese

Korean

Judging from these languages, the code seems to hint that Apple will launch the Vision Pro in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and the United Kingdom, as well as possibly Hong Kong and Taiwan.

However, it’s worth noting that this is speculation for now and Apple hasn’t confirmed where it plans to launch the VR headset next. It could easily be that support for wider languages is planned but the device will still only be sold in the United States – although this seems less likely with the inclusion of regional dialects like English (Australia), English (Canada), English (Japan), English (Singapore), and English (UK).

Apple has openly stated that it plans to bring the Vision Pro to more countries later in 2024 but without defining exactly when or where. This comes after the VR product got largely glowing reviews from critics, despite an admittedly slow start during the pre-order phase.

Despite being an impressive product for people who get their hands on it, the high price might be getting in the way of people wanting to try it out, especially considering the steep production cost for the headset.

Featured image: Apple