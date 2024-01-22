Apple Vision Pro might not be the next big thing going by preorders

Apple is estimated to have sold around 180, 000 Vision Pro headsets on the first pre-order weekend, according to an analyst.

As reported by End Gadget, this early indication reflects a slow start for the mixed-reality entertainment device but it is still in its very early stages.

Based on pre-order inventory and shipping time information, Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted the trillion-dollar company has taken between 160,000 and 180,000 orders for its new launch.

The report suggests this figure dwarfed the initial production figures but overall it is still a drop in the ocean compared to Apple’s reported 1.2 billion active users.

Early Obstacles for Apple’s Vision Pro

Kuo pointed out shipping times have remained unchanged for those who have bought the new headset, which can be a sign of lesser demand if it is not pushed back.

“The inability to sustain a steady increase in pre-order demand is a major concern and also confirms earlier concerns about whether the intensity of demand can be sustained,” wrote Kuo, who works for investment research firm TF International Securities.

The Vision Pro is expected to have its full release around June, so Apple will be keen to build momentum and exposure for the product building up to that point.

It has to be said that the Vision Pro will not be for everyone, especially with its heavy price tag. At an entry point of $3,499, the new device could become a niche product that will present its challenges. Apple will need to ensure it is capable of selling enough units, but one option will be to release a cheaper model.

Vision Pro has also been beset with a snub from YouTube, Netflix, and Spotify with those platforms confirming they will not be launching a dedicated app for the new Apple headset. Instead, users will need to use a web browser to avail of their services.

Apple is rolling out a 25-minute demo service on the Vision Pro in its stores which will be accepted by its hardcore fans but will the wider consumer base have the appetite as well as the means to take a bite at this latest production?

An interesting few months lie ahead for the full launch of Apple Vision Pro.

Featured Image: Apple