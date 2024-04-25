Languagesx
Launch date set for Squad Busters, Supercell's first game in more than 5 years

Launch date set for Squad Busters, Supercell’s first game in more than 5 years

Image from Squad Busters, the new release on Android and iOS from Supercell
  • Supercell announces Squad Busters launch on May 29.
  • Game features 10-player contests for gems with characters from Supercell games.
  • Fast-tracked global release after successful soft launch; aims for lasting impact.

Supercell has announced a launch date of May 29 for Squad Busters, representing the developer’s first major release in over five years.

The Finnish studio responsible for Clash of Clans, Brawl Stars, and Clash Royale says it takes a quality over quantity approach so expectations will be high for the new mobile title, at the end of next month.

Squad Busters is a multiplayer game with each contest pitting 10 competitors against each other in the pursuit of the most gems. At the same time, players are tasked to build up a panel of characters from an all-star cast drawn from the renowned Supercell games, including Hay Day and Boom Beach.

Insider reaction to release of Squad Busters

The upcoming release, for Android and iOS, has been fast-tracked for full global availability after a more than receptive community response during its soft launch in markets such as Canada, Mexico Spain, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Singapore, as revealed by Supercell CEO Ilkka Paananen.

“Our dream is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever, added Paananen.

The developer adopts a careful approach to its games. It does try out different genres and themes, but caution is shown if Supercell is not convinced about the prospects of a new title. Squad Busters has passed the test with flying colors and now it is backed to become the next big hit.

Lead designer Eino Joas said the studio wanted Squad Busters to appeal to casual players, as much as seasoned, competitive gamers.

Each contest only lasts around 4 minutes, so there is no time to waste. Players can’t just collect items, as they also need to “bust” opponents. But even if they don’t win, they’re still rewarded for their endeavors at match’s end.

“We really want this feeling of everybody feeling like they’ve won something and every battle being enjoyable,” Joas said.

Featured image via Squad Busters/X

Graeme Hanna
Tech Journalist

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

