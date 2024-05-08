Languagesx
Pokémon GO! May Community Day details announced

Pokémon GO! May Community Day details announced

Pokemon GO! May sticker book image

Pokémon GO! May Community Day Details have been announced, and the lineup includes a new fruit-based monster, Bounsweet.

It’s the day Pokémon GO! fans from all corners of the globe eagerly anticipate as they prepare to fully charge up their phones and venture into the wild for new additions to their Pokémon collection.

The featured Pokémon for May is Bounsweet. The raspberry-and-green creature will be available for trainers to acquire throughout the month, as well as a host of trainer-based boons.

Community Day for the mobile-based version of the Nintendo classic game increases the chance of snagging a shiny version of these rare Pokemon. So, getting the lures and tactics right to grab as many Pokémon as possible within the limited event window is key.

Through event challenges, trainers can toss their digital Pokeballs and hope the clasp stays shut. As a bonus, if you evolve Bonusweet to Steenee, trainers will get “a Tsareena that knows the Charged Attack High Jump Kick,” according to the announcement.

The event also features a paid-for Community Day Special Research Story, which is purchasable via the Pokemon Go! Site. This gives access to the following event bonuses:

    • 2× Candy for catching Pokémon
    • 1/4 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed into Incubators during the event
    • 2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokémon
    • Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours
    • Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours
    • Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise!
    • One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of two for the day
    • Trades will require 50% less Stardust

The event will be a chance for Ninatic to banish the hilarious bugs that had been present in the game. After a recent update, Godzilla-esque giant feet were seen dominating the screens of the monster-hunting game.

This was in addition to a more significant update to Niantic’s popular Pokémon title, which enhanced graphics and the game’s photo mode.

Trainers hoping to participate in this month’s Pokémon GO! May Community Day can do so on May 19, 2pm to 5pm local time.

Image: Niantic.

 

Brian-Damien Morgan
Tech Journalist

Brian-Damien Morgan is an award-winning journalist and features writer.

