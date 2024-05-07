Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home It’s-a big hit! Super Mario Bros. movie credited with sales push for Nintendo games

It’s-a big hit! Super Mario Bros. movie credited with sales push for Nintendo games

promotional image combining the animated cast of The Super Mario Bros. movie (including Mario, Princess Peach, Luigi, Donkey Kong, Bowser and other longtime characters) with an image of Super Mario Run
tl;dr

  • The Super Mario Bros. movie was a big hit with audiences, raking $1.4 billion at the box office worldwide
  • Nintendo told investors the film was so popular it noticed a boost in sales of Mario-related games.
  • The sales boost offset a modest decline in year-over-year hardware and software sales on Nintendo Switch.

Not only did The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which premiered in April 2023, make a lot of money, Nintendo says it even gave a noticeable sales boost to associated Nintendo titles over the past 12 months.

In its latest quarterly report to investors, Nintendo said that the film “had a positive impact on sales of Mario related titles,” and credited it with a sales performance that saw 31 video games for Nintendo Switch sell more than a million copies over its fiscal year, which runs from April 1 to March 31.

This boost counteracted an overall sales decline for the seven-year-old Nintendo Switch line of systems, down 12.6 percent from the preceding year, and a 6.7 percent slip in the year-over-year software sales, the company said.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie, with an all-star cast of voice actors including Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, and Fred Armisen, premiered April 5, 2023, drawing more than $146 million in its first weekend of release in the United States. Worldwide, the movie made $1.3 billion at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo. The movie was said to have a $100 million budget. The film was produced and distributed by Universal Pictures, with Mario’s creator, Shigeru Miyamoto, also credited as a producer.

A billion-dollar worldwide gross has become the standard for American-made blockbuster films, particularly those appealing to comic book or video game audiences. The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s gate places it in the top 20 all time (gross revenue) second-best among 2023 movies to Barbie (which made $1.4 billion worldwide).

Critics were divided in their opinion of the animated film’s story, but by ticket sales alone audiences enjoyed its fan-service elements and celebration of video games culture.

Elsewhere in Nintendo’s financial report on Tuesday, the company formally announced that the Nintendo Switch’s successor console will launch sometime in the next fiscal year — meaning before March 31, 2025. Sales of the Nintendo Switch line of consoles, which include the launch model, the Nintendo Switch Lite, and a Nintendo Switch OLED-screen version that launched in 2021, have now topped 141.32 million units, the company said.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Owen Good
Gaming Editor (US)

Owen Good is a 15-year veteran of video games writing, also covering pop culture and entertainment subjects for the likes of Kotaku and Polygon. He is a Gaming Editor for ReadWrite working from his home in North Carolina, the United States, joining this publication in April, 2024. Good is a 1995 graduate of North Carolina State University and a 2000 graduate of The Graduate School of Journalism, Columbia University, in New York. A second-generation newspaperman, Good's career before covering video games included daily newspaper stints in North Carolina; in upstate New York; in Washington, D.C., with the Associated Press; and…

Related News

Helldivers 2 screenshot
Helldivers 2 fans rally to undo ‘review bomb’ on Steam
Rachael Davies
A screenshot from Apico
The best cozy game about beekeeping is getting a sweet update – hive a look at this
Paul McNally
promotional image combining the animated cast of The Super Mario Bros. movie (including Mario, Princess Peach, Luigi, Donkey Kong, Bowser and other longtime characters) with an image of Super Mario Run
It’s-a big hit! Super Mario Bros. movie credited with sales push for Nintendo games
Owen Good
Roblox sign up page on laptop screen. Virtual billboards to feature ads on the game
Roblox players will now get virtual ad billboards for virtual worlds
Sophie Atkinson
A keyboard with Glorious' Sketch keycaps on it.
Glorious drops first exclusive KeyCapsule keycaps set
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Helldivers 2 screenshot
Gaming

Helldivers 2 fans rally to undo 'review bomb' on Steam
Rachael Davies33 seconds

Helldivers 2 fans are uniting to undo a Steam review bomb on the newly-released game after a decision backtrack from Sony. Since Helldivers 2's release on February 8, fans have...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.