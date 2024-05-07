Nintendo Switch 2 news coming ‘this fiscal year’

The President of Nintendo has confirmed the announcement of the Switch 2 will be “within this fiscal year,” as speculation continues.

On Tuesday (May 7) Shuntaro Furukawa took to the Nintendo Co Ltd X account to share the news that many fans will be excited about.

As the rumor mill has been going into overdrive lately, with many trying to guess what the ‘Switch 2’ will look like and when we’ll be able to get our hands on it, the official confirmation of the successor’s entry into the market is welcomed.

The post read: “This is Furukawa, President of Nintendo. We will announce the successor to Nintendo Switch within this fiscal year.

“It will have been over nine years since we announced the existence of Nintendo Switch back in March 2015.

“We will be holding a Nintendo Direct this June regarding the Nintendo Switch software lineup for the latter half of 2024, but please be aware that there will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during that presentation.”

What we can expect from the Nintendo Switch 2

While speculation around the console has been intense, the announcement from Nintendo today is the only confirmation that reveals details for Switch fans.

So we now know more will be released about the Switch 2 between now and the beginning of April 2025, with Nintendo setting expectations for those who are excited.

As for the changes that we could see, a recent report suggests the slide-on Joy-Cons may become magnetic on the newest variant of the Nintendo device. This hasn’t been confirmed and there has been no indication of this from the developer, but a Spanish-language gaming news site reported the rumor after hearing from manufacturers.

Another rumor, by the Taiwanese Economic Forum, suggests the Nintendo Switch 2 could be bigger than the original but with a RAM of just 8GB and 64GB of onboard storage.

The Taiwanese Economic Forum also wrote that the release will feature a price hike due to the “pressure of global inflation and the weak yet,” with an expectation of this being around $400.

Featured Image: Photo by Magnus Engø on Unsplash