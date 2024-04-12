Languagesx
Nintendo Switch Online's SNES library gets these 3 titles

Nintendo Switch Online’s SNES library gets these 3 titles

A close-up image of a Nintendo Switch console, turned off with the screen displaying a sleep-like pattern. The joy-con controllers are detached, resting on the side of the device. A cozy, warm ambiance fills the room, with a soft, dim light illuminating the console. A sense of rest and relaxation is present, as if the console awaits its next adventure.

It might be a while until the Nintendo Switch 2 finally releases, but Nintendo HQ are keeping us well-fed in the meantime as it bolsters its Super Nintendo online retro library with three new games.

What games are coming to Nintendo Switch Online’s Super Nintendo library?

Technically, a couple of these titles come from the Super Famicon (the original Japanese console immediately preceding the Super Nintendo), so we’re seeing some hidden gems including Wrecking Crew ’98 — a sequel to the original NES title — Amazing Hebereke, a fighting game that serves as a spin-off from Sunsoft’s 1994 Hebereke, and IREM’s Super R-Type, a game that initially made its debut in 1991 on the Super Nintendo.

Wrecking Crew ’98

Per the Nintendo Library descriptions, we’ve got some great insights into what these games are actually about. Wrecking Crew ’98 is described as “an action puzzler previously only available in Japan.”

Cover image on the box of Wrecking Crew '98 for the Super Nintendo

“In this game you can play either the original Wrecking Crew or the updated Wrecking Crew ’98, each version featuring its own challenges to puzzle through,” the description reads. “Wreck your way across 100 stages as Mario in Wrecking Crew and dodge enemies while knocking down walls and ladders.”

Amazing Hebereke

Meanwhile, in Amazing Hebereke gamers are invited to “engage in cute and chaotic battles in single-player mode or with up to four players in VS. mode.”

Amazing Hebereke cover

“Select your character, then tussle on stages littered with items and traps to make use of (or fall victim to)! Unleash your character’s special attack and try to be the last one standing,” the description adds.

Super R-Type

Super R-Type on the SNES cover image features a giant space monster attacking a spaceship

And thirdly, Super R-Type invites us to engage in a new “galactic battle,” as “the evil BYDO Empire of mutant extraterrestrials is back and poised to launch a new attack on Earth.”

“Only the revolutionary R-9, the planet’s most advanced form of defense, stands between it and certain doom,” the description reads. “Fight through seven challenging stages against foes with advanced firepower – picking up power-up items as you progress – before taking on powerful level bosses.”

Hopefully, these new titles will be enough to satiate our Nintendo-shaped appetites for now — or, if nothing else, distract us from the fact that the Switch’s newest game,  Princess Peach Showtime, was leaked.

Featured Image: Generated by Ideogram

Charlotte Colombo
Freelance Journalist

Charlotte Colombo is a freelance journalist

