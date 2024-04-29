Languagesx
Sony unveils groundbreaking Community Game Help PS5 update

Sony unveils groundbreaking Community Game Help PS5 update

Sony unveils groundbreaking Community Game Help PS5 update.
Sony has released a number of key updates over the past few months
TL:DR

  • Sony introduces 'Community Game Help' on PS5, enabling players to share gameplay as tutorials for others.
  • Players can opt in to auto-capture gameplay, reviewed by moderators, and published as hints for supported games.
  • Social updates include enhanced DualSense audio, interactive watch parties, and improved parties feature.

Sony has rolled out a massive new PlayStation 5 update that will allow players to help others. The new feature, named ‘Community Game Help’, will help PS5 owners to share their gameplay, which can then serve as tutorials for other players.

In a statement on the PlayStation website, it is said the feature can be accessed via Game Help, where “you will see hints labeled Community Game Help in supported games, which indicates that the hint was generated from other players’ gameplay videos.”

Sony explains in a blog post: “Once you turn on the settings, your PS5 will automatically capture a video when you complete a certain activity in a game. Then, it will be reviewed by a moderator, and if approved, your video will be published as a Game Help hint for PlayStation players to watch, learn from, and rate.”

“To opt in, go to Settings > Captures & Broadcasts > Captures > Auto Captures > Community Game Help, and then select Participate. You can also opt out at any time,” the update notes state.

Community Game Help is set to become available in select games later this year, as Sony aims to expand it to as many titles as possible in the future.

Sony pushes out several major ‘social’ updates

In a recent move, Sony also rolled out a beta version of a new PS5 update to testers ahead of a launch to the full user base. The update is said to enhance DualSense controller audio with higher volume and improved noise cancellation, courtesy of new AI technology.

As part of Sony’s push to make PlayStations more social, the New Share Screen Interactions will allow viewers to use emoji reactions and pointers for more engaging watch parties.

In January, the Japanese entertainment firm also launched a new software update for PS5s with its patch notes listing an added parties feature. Users can instantly restart a party by selecting it from the Recent list.

Featured image: Sony

tags
Suswati Basu
Tech journalist

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

