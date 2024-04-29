Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Financial Times and ChatGPT maker OpenAI sign licensing deal

Financial Times and ChatGPT maker OpenAI sign licensing deal

Generate an image of a person interacting with a ChatGPT-powered device, with a news article displayed on the screen., illustration
Financial Times signs deal with OpenAI
TL:DR

  • Financial Times partners with OpenAI to enhance ChatGPT with attributed journalism content.
  • Users will access summarized content, quotes, and links from FT.
  • OpenAI commits to involving news companies in AI product development.

The Financial Times has today (April 29) announced a ‘strategic partnership’ and licensing agreement with OpenAI, with the focus on enhancing ChatGPT with attributed content and incorporating their journalism works.

The partnership means users of the chatbot will be able to see attributed summaries, quotes, and links to journalism by the Financial Times in response to queries.

In return, OpenAI will involve the news company in the development of new AI products. Just last month, the publisher introduced a generative AI search function on beta powered by Anthropic’s Claude large language model.

This announcement marks the first major UK-based news publisher to announce a deal with the AI company, following in the footsteps of Politico, Business Insider, and Axel Springer.

The Associated Press, Le Monde, and El País have also signed deals with OpenAI so far

The team of journalists was described as being ‘well-versed in the technology’ in a press release, with ‘creativity and productivity gains’ said to be made possible through OpenAI’s creation.

Brad Lightcap, COO of OpenAI, explained more in a press release: “Our partnership and ongoing dialogue with the FT is about finding creative and productive ways for AI to empower news organizations and journalists, and enrich the ChatGPT experience with real-time, world-class journalism for millions of people around the world.”

Commitment to human journalism is expressed

As the news has been released, the Financial Times Group CEO John Ridding has stressed how human journalism is still the focus but says the company has long been a leader in news media innovation.

“The FT is committed to human journalism, as produced by our unrivaled newsroom, and this agreement will broaden the reach of that work, while deepening our understanding of reader demands and interests.

“Apart from the benefits to the FT, there are broader implications for the industry. It’s right, of course, that AI platforms pay publishers for the use of their material. OpenAI understands the importance of transparency, attribution, and compensation – all essential for us.

“At the same time, it’s clearly in the interests of users that these products contain reliable sources.”

Featured Image: Photo by Jonathan Kemper on Unsplash

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

Generate an image of a person interacting with a ChatGPT-powered device, with a news article displayed on the screen., illustration
Financial Times and ChatGPT maker OpenAI sign licensing deal
Sophie Atkinson
Screenshots from Lemon8
What is Lemon8, who owns it and is it safe?
Rachael Davies
Google Maps may expand generative AI feature to everyone. A man examining a large, colorful city map with red location markers on a table.
Google Maps may expand generative AI feature to everyone
Suswati Basu
US Senate passes bill banning TikTok unless it divests
Brian-Damien Morgan
Tinder’s new ‘Share My Date’ feature explained
Ali Rees

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Screen showing ASX stock exchange
Technology

Approved spot Bitcoin ETFs could be coming to Australia’s largest stock exchange
Sophie Atkinson38 mins

Approved spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds could soon be visible on the Australian ASX stock exchange, according to reports. ASX Ltd is responsible for handling around four-fifths of Australia’s equity trading...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.