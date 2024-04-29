Languagesx
New Game of Thrones MMORPG video game may be in development

New Game of Thrones MMORPG video game may be in development

New Game of Thrones MMORPG video game may be in development. An image of Jon Snow from "Game of Thrones," with a wintry battle scene and a castle in the background, possibly Winterfell or The Wall. The HBO and "Game of Thrones" logos are visible, suggesting promotional material for the series.
The game is reportedly set between season 4 and season 5 of the series

A new Game of Thrones video game may be in development as Nexon is reportedly developing a new MMORPG set in the world of the popular franchise.

The developer is behind the successful FPS shooter The Finals as well as Warhaven, Kartrider, and others. According to Redanian Intelligence, a news source for all things related to The Witcher, House of the Dragon, Lord of the Rings, and others, the game is set in the North, as it is believed that the locations of Winterfell and The Wall will be featured. As a result, the game is expected to be set between Seasons 4 and 5 of the show.

Players will not control any characters from the show, instead, they will create an original male or female character. Iconic figures from the series, such as Jon Snow and Sam Tarly, will also appear.

However, it is unclear whether the original cast will return to voice their parts, “at least in the current iteration of the game,” as Redanian Intelligence suggests. The game, which is still untitled, will be an online story campaign. Players can select either a male or female protagonist, and the character not chosen will still play a role in the game, similar to the approach in “Mass Effect: Andromeda.”

Currently, there is no known release window for the game, nor is there information on how far along its development has progressed. There are also no details regarding the main character, but it’s likely that they’ll be running around solving problems.

Does Game of Thrones have any video games?

Game of Thrones has inspired several video game adaptations, though they have generally received mixed reviews from both fans and critics.

“Game of Thrones: A Telltale Games Series” was initially promising but was discontinued after one season due to the closure (and subsequent reopening) of Telltale Games in 2018. Among the more successful adaptations is “Reigns: Game of Thrones,” a strategy game that uses a swiping mechanic similar to that of a dating app, which boasts an impressive 84% score on Metacritic.

Featured image: HBO / Game of Thrones / Ideogram

