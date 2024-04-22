Languagesx
Cozy Hobbit game Tales of the Shire comes out of hiding and immediately scurries back again



The title screen from Tales of the Shire

Wētā Workshop, famed for its work on the Lord of the Rings movies amongst other things has been teasing its cozy hobbit game Tales of the Shire for a good while but then, after every teaser, things would go quiet.

UPDATE: The trailer and info has now been released officially – see below.

Today however that seems to have changed with an announcement trailer slating the game for a release at some point this year and an appearance on Steam meaning you can now wishlist it. Except you can’t.

The game continues to remain a little mysterious as, despite the trailer imploring you to wishlist it on Steam, at the time of writing it doesn’t seem to be there.

Set to arrive on PlayStation 5, Xbox, Switch, and PC we now have now had what appears to be an accidental glance of a near two-minute trailer that sweeps us through the Shire and a happy land of Hobbits.

Tales of the Shire… now you see it…

Gamers on Reddit, never one to miss a trick spotted the trailer and when we watched it it had already had a few thousand views and comments. Minutes later, trying to watch it again the video had been switched to private, presumably as somebody who published it was trying to get over the sinking feeling of despair in the pit of the stomach after bashing the wrong button on YouTube.

So it seems we are not ready for the announcement yet, when it will be is anybody’s guess. It did look ever so cozy though and I wish I had paid a bit more attention to it now it has seemingly vanished again.

So we did at least learn that we could be getting it before the end of the year, that’s kind of new news.

We did have a look on Wētā Workshop’s website as well and there is also no mention of the game there but you can find a coming soon page on publisher Private Division’s site who is also responsible for the great No Rest for the Wicked recently. So if you are wondering what is going on, join the club.

Update: An hour later a press release has arrived and the video is now live. Looks like it may have been a case of those pesky time zones.

“We’re excited to provide players with the opportunity to fulfill their fantasy of living their own humble Hobbit life in the Shire,” said Kelly Tyson, Head of Product at Wētā Workshop. “Tales of the Shire brings a cozy new dimension to the way fans can experience Middle-earth, with plenty of wholesome, Hobbit-centric gameplay to win over newcomers to the genre.”

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

