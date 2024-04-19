Languagesx
Level up these stats first to survive in No Rest for the Wicked

A screenshot from No Rest for the Wicked

Early access or not No Rest for the Wicked can be a brutal game at times. In the initial stages, the game’s attribute points that can be assigned to your eight stat categories are hard to come by, meaning that you definitely need to spend them wisely and not throw them away on things you won’t need in the early part of the game.

Here we will take a look at the eight stat categories and then go into a little more depth about where we think you should be buffing first in order to make the first forays into the game a bit more palatable.

No Rest for the Wicked Stat Categories

As we say, there are currently eight different stats. Even though this is early access we would largely expect these to remain the same throughout, although they could certainly see some balancing along the way making them more or less desirable. Right now at the launch of Early Access, we will tell you what we think you need to concentrate on, but first let’s check out the categories themselves.

Dexterity

If you get and use a Dexterity-based weapon increasing this stat will cause you to inflict more Damage.

Equip load

One of my least favorite stats in games like this, it basically is a measure of what you can carry before you become encumbered and start to trudge along. Adding a point to this will boost you by 10 carry weight points.

Faith

If you get and use a Faith-based weapon increasing this stat will cause you to inflict more Damage.

Focus

Your Focus allows you to use the Rune attacks of your weapon if it has one. The more focus you have the more you can use it. Adding a point to your Focus gives you 20 Focus points and every five you add (100 Focus Points) you get to gain a new bar of Focus.

Health

Every boost you give to this will increase your maximum hit points.

Intelligence

If you get and use an Intelligence-based weapon increasing this stat will cause you to inflict more Damage.

Stamina

Stamina is important for just about everything. Attacking, blocking, dodging. To run out of stamina is bad. Having more stamina is good.

Strength

If you get and use a Strength-based weapon increasing this stat will cause you to inflict more Damage.

Which stats you should level up first

Right from the off No Rest for the Wicked puts you under pressure so you need to make careful choices every time you go up a level with where to spend the three points you will get.

You absolutely need to put the majority of your early points into your Stamina and Health stats first and foremost with any space put into Focus.

Don’t make the mistake of leveling up your weapon stats just yet or you simply won’t survive long enough to use it. You can worry about these once you are happy enough that you can withstand a standard brawl without getting chopped to pieces.

Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

