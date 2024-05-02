Languagesx
Gray Zone Warfare: How to complete the Little Bird Down task

Gray Zone Warfare: How to complete the Little Bird Down task

A screenshot inside a helicopter in GZW's Little Bird Down

Gray Zone Warfare’s Handshake certainly loves handing out missions based in obscure map locations that you then need to trot around for ages trying to find. Not to worry because if Little Bird Down is getting you down, then stick with us and we can fix that for you, right here, right now.

How to complete Little Bird Down

Unlike the famous Black Hawk Down story which saw a US Black Hawk chopper downed and surrounded in Mogadishu in the 1990s, Little Bird Down is about a small injured pigeon.., actually, it is also about a downed helicopter, but this time a small one.

The mission is given by the vendor Handshake at Base Camp and you need to find the crashed chopper with your squad.

As with most Gray Zone Warfare tasks the map location is dependent on the faction you are playing as, so keeping that in mind, head to the following faction-specific location for starters.

Little Bird Down faction coordinates

  • Crimson Shield International – Map 145, 150
  • Lamang Recovery Initiative – Map 199, 159
  • Mithras Security Systems – Map 170, 124

When you spot the crash site look around carefully for a guarded building. It’s pretty obvious that these guards need to be taken out, and you are just the guys for the job, so rid the world of them and head inside.

Have a look around and you will see a corpse. Investigate the corpse to complete the task, Now all you need to do is head back to Handshake and collect your rewards.

Again, fairly basic stuff once you know the location of the crash site in the first place.

Other Gray Zone Warfare pages you might like

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media.

