How to complete the Radio Silence quest in Gray Zone Warfare

Gray Zone Warfare is full of quests and tasks such as Radio Silence, which if you are a new player and suddenly dropped into a squad that knows what it is doing can make you stand out like a sore thumb, so let’s look at one of the more common tasks and get you up to speed so that you aren’t an in-mission liability forced to turn your chat off to avoid the abuse.

How to complete the Radio Silence task

Breaking down enemy communication lines is an important aspect of any wartime infiltration and it is no different in Gray Zone Warfare. The location of your target comms house will vary depending on which faction you have chosen to play as. Each faction, obviously enough has a different camp, so you will need to find where you are going for starters. Here are the map locations to head to. Simply choose the same faction as you have in the game and head to the map coordinates below.

The task itself is not complex once you know where to head to.

Radio Silence Map coordinates.

Crimson Shield International: 140, 164

Mithris Security Systems: 171, 116

Lamang Recovery Initiative: 203, 164

Once you’ve accepted the quest, proceed to the building at the coordinates above. The specific spot differs based on your faction alignment. Upon arriving at the building, discreetly dispatch any guards. It’s crucial to maintain stealth to avoid detection and ensure a safe entry.

Inside, make your way to the second floor to locate a radio. interact with it to disrupt enemy communications and complete the task

After you have completed Radio Silence, you can return to your base and open up one of those tasty ration packs that soldiers have to eat and convince themselves it is a lovely beef stew. It’s a win for democracy.

