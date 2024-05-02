Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home How to complete the Radio Silence quest in Gray Zone Warfare

How to complete the Radio Silence quest in Gray Zone Warfare

Gray Zone Warfare is full of quests and tasks such as Radio Silence, which if you are a new player and suddenly dropped into a squad that knows what it is doing can make you stand out like a sore thumb, so let’s look at one of the more common tasks and get you up to speed so that you aren’t an in-mission liability forced to turn your chat off to avoid the abuse.

How to complete the Radio Silence task

Breaking down enemy communication lines is an important aspect of any wartime infiltration and it is no different in Gray Zone Warfare. The location of your target comms house will vary depending on which faction you have chosen to play as. Each faction, obviously enough has a different camp, so you will need to find where you are going for starters. Here are the map locations to head to. Simply choose the same faction as you have in the game and head to the map coordinates below.

The task itself is not complex once you know where to head to.

Radio Silence Map coordinates.

Crimson Shield International: 140, 164
Mithris Security Systems: 171, 116
Lamang Recovery Initiative: 203, 164

Once you’ve accepted the quest, proceed to the building at the coordinates above. The specific spot differs based on your faction alignment. Upon arriving at the building, discreetly dispatch any guards. It’s crucial to maintain stealth to avoid detection and ensure a safe entry.

Inside, make your way to the second floor to locate a radio. interact with it to disrupt enemy communications and complete the task

After you have completed Radio Silence, you can return to your base and open up one of those tasty ration packs that soldiers have to eat and convince themselves it is a lovely beef stew. It’s a win for democracy.

If you want to know the major differences between Gray Zone Warfare and Escape from Tarkov you can always check out our full lowdown page to see which of the two games is for you.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

How to complete the Radio Silence quest in Gray Zone Warfare
Paul McNally
Star Wars Lego Fortnite characters
Lego Fortnite Star Wars collab – when you can get it and everything it includes
Paul McNally
Batman's looming shadow in an alleyway full of rats
New Batman: Arkham’s Shadow comes to Meta Quest 3
Brian-Damien Morgan
An astronaut stands at the top of a staircase
Indie developer behind Deliver Us Mars shuts its doors
Brian-Damien Morgan
A screenshot from VR game Kid Pilot.
Beautiful flying adventure Kid Pilot set to hit Steam VR later this month
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Apps

New Snapchat update finally introduces editable Snaps
Ali Rees28 seconds

In a huge update this week (May 1) Snapchat announced several new upcoming features including one long requested by users - editable Snaps. According to Snapchat's press release, users of...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.