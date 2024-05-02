Gray Zone Warfare: How to complete the New Neighbours task

Every time you just want to sit down and listen to some old Motown and crack open a ration pack like in the best ‘Nam movies, up pops Handshake in Gray Zone Warfare with a new mission for you. This time it is New Neighbours, and for this one, you best have your wits about you at all times.

How to complete New Neighbours

Once you have tidied up all the first batch of tasks from handshake he will require you to head out to a complex. Obviously, there is going to be more to it than that if we know game designers, and we think we do!

Yomp out to the complex which is marked YBL-1 on your map. You will see it if you head for map coordinates 143, 121. As you close in on the complex you will get the next part of the mission and find out you will need to recover some intel.

Head inside via one of the multiple entrances. You are looking for a security room with plenty of CCTV gear and, more importantly, a video cassette on a desk that you need to grab for Handshake.

Now this all sounds so far, so vanilla but obvious the compound is guarded by AI, but for extra fun and games the area is a popular PVP zone so you are likely to come under fire from other real humans playing for other factions too.

Outside this may not be too bad but don’t just go charging around inside or you could run into a nasty surprise around any corner. Make sure you and your squad do a solid job of clearing rooms, offer covering fire where needed, and decide who is on point and who is mopping up at the rear.

You can be sure if you don’t do this, some other squad in there will be doing it.

If you are playing alone, this can be a tough mission to get past to try and squad up, even if it is with randoms for the best chance of success.

